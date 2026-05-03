There's another big 15-game MLB slate on Sunday, May 3, and we're going to take a closer look at the best trades available at Kalshi. There are tons of day games, with Mets vs. Angels and Royals vs. Mariners among those later in the afternoon, and Sunday Night Baseball featuring Rangers vs. Tigers wrapping things up. Recommendations are from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code to get a sign-up bonus for Sunday's MLB games.

Best Kalshi MLB trades for Sunday, May 3

Mets to win vs. Angels

Mariners to win vs. Royals

White Sox to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs, vs. Padres

Tigers to win vs. Rangers



Mets to win vs. Angels

The Mets just can't catch a break. Injuries and ineptitude have led to a horrible start, as New York is an MLB-worst 11-22 and is already 12.5 games back in the NL East. The Mets did win the opener of this series 4-3, then lost 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday. This is the rubber match, and New York is sending Clay Holmes (3-2, 1.75 ERA) to the mound to face L.A.'s Jack Kochanowicz (2-0, 3.09). The SportsLine model has the Mets winning in 55% of its simulations, and Kalshi is offering that trade for 54 cents.

Mariners to win vs. Royals

The Royals have won the first two games of the series, 7-6 on Friday and 3-2 in 10 innings on Saturday. A Seattle victory is trading at 54 cents per share at Kalshi, and the Mariners win in 57% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Lefty Kris Bubic (2-1, 3.74 ERA) is scheduled to start for K.C., while Seattle is going with right-hander Luis Castillo (0-2, 6.35). The SportsLine model has the Mariners winning in 57% of its simulations, and you can trade on Seattle to win for 54 cents at Kalshi.

White Sox to win, or lose by fewer than 1.5 runs, vs. Padres

Chicago has gotten hot, winning five in a row, including a three-game sweep of the Angels, and has outscored the Padres 12-2 in the first two games of this series. Sean Burke and three relievers combined to allow six hits and no runs while striking out 11 in a 2-0 victory on Saturday. Chicago's Anthony Kay (1-1, 6.12) will face Griffin Canning, who is making his first start. The model has Chicago losing by fewer than 1.5 runs in 61% of simulations, and you can make that trade at Kalshi for 56 cents.

Tigers to win vs. Rangers

The teams have split the first two games of the series, with Detroit winning 5-4 to start things off and the Rangers winning 5-1 on Saturday. The Tigers are playing .500 ball, sitting second in the AL Central at 17-17. The Rangers are 16-17 and second in the AL West. Right-hander Jack Leiter (1-1, 5.17 ERA) is set for the start for Texas, and left-hander Tyler Holton (0-1, 5.54) is slated to be on the mound for Detroit. The SportsLine model has the Tigers winning in 57% of simulations, and you can buy shares on a Detroit victory for 53 cents.