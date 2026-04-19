A weekend flush with baseball wraps up on Sunday with 15 more games, and the action starts early and ends with the Braves going for the series sweep against the NL East rival Phillies on Sunday Night Baseball. The Braves won 3-1 in Philadelphia on Saturday, their eighth victory in their past 10 games, and lead the division. Other matchups later Sunday include Padres vs. Angels, Tigers vs. Red Sox and Rangers vs. Mariners. Here's a look at the best trades you can make at Kalshi on Sunday's MLB games, using information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

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Best MLB trades for Sunday, April 19

Athletics to win vs. White Sox

Braves to win vs. Phillies

Rangers to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Mariners

Diamondbacks to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Blue Jays

Athletics to win vs. White Sox

The Athletics, who are battling for the AL West lead in the early going, edged the White Sox 7-6 in 11 innings on Saturday. Now they both will be looking for a series victory after Chicago took the opener 9-2 on Friday. The A's (11-10) have won eight of their past 11 games, while Chicago (7-14) has lost six of its past eight. Jeffrey Springs (3-0, 1.46 ERA) looks to continue his success for the Athletics against fellow left-hander Noah Schultz (0-1, 6.23). The SportsLine model has the Athletics winning in 67% of its simulations, and you can make this trade on Kalshi for just 58 cents per share.

Braves to win vs. Phillies

Atlanta has been on a tear, winning four in a row and eight of their past 10, and now they go for the sweep against the two-time defending NL East champions at Citizens Bank Park. Saturday's game was a pitcher's duel won by Chris Sale as Atlanta got three unearned runs off Cristopher Sanchez in the third inning. Sunday's matchup pits Phillies rookie Andrew Painter (1-0, 3.77 ERA) against the Braves' Grant Holmes (1-1, 3.32 ERA). The SportsLine model has Atlanta winning in 55% of simulations. You can buy a share on 'Yes' for the Braves to win for 48 cents at Kalshi.

Rangers to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Mariners

Texas is also fighting for the AL West lead, as the Rangers and Athletic are both 11-10. They beat the Mariners 5-0 in the opener of the three-game series Friday night, but Seattle won 7-3 on Saturday. That snapped a four-game losing streak that includes a series sweep at the hands of the Padres. Seattle right-hander Bryan Woo (0-2, 2.16 ERA) will be looking for a little more luck Sunday against MacKenzie Gore (2-1, 3.00). The SportsLine model has Texas losing by less than 1.5 runs (or winning) in 67% of simulations. You can make this trade on Kalshi at 63 cents per share.

Diamondbacks to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Blue Jays

Arizona will be looking for a fifth consecutive victory Sunday after 6-3 and 6-2 triumphs in the first two of the three-game series with Toronto. The Jays (7-13) have lost six of their past seven -- with the only victory coming in extra innings. They have scored just seven runs over their past four games. Kevin Gausman (0-1, 2.42 ERA) will be on the mound for Arizona on Sunday, with Ryne Nelson (1-1, 3.54) set to start for Toronto. The SportsLine model has a 'B' grade on Arizona losing by less than 1.5 runs (or winning) in 67% of simulations, and you can trade 'No' on the Jays to win by 1.5 or more for 63 cents per share at Kalshi.