After a small six-game slate on Monday, MLB action returns in a big way on Tuesday, May 12, with 15 games on the docket. The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are trying to snap losing streaks, while the Tampa Bay Rays look to keep their impressive run going. We'll look at the best trades for Tuesday's MLB games on Kalshi using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

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Best MLB trades for Tuesday, May 12

Nationals to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs, vs. Reds

Blue Jays to win vs. Rays

Braves to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs, vs. Cubs

Brewers to win vs. Padres

Nationals to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Reds

The Reds have won two in a row after dropping eight in a row, and they'll begin a three-game series with Washington on Tuesday. Cincinnati will send Brady Singer (2-2, 5.63 ERA) to the mound while Washington counters with Miles Mikolas (1-3, 7.44 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Nationals keeping things close as they win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs, in 71% of simulations. You can make this trade on Kalshi at 60 cents per share.

Blue Jays to win vs. Rays

Toronto has not been able to build off its World Series appearance from a year ago, sitting at 18-23 with a minus-15 run differential on the season. The Blue Jays lost to the Rays 8-5 on Monday, and Tampa Bay has won nine of its last 10 games to surge to the top of the division. However, Patrick Corbin (1-1, 3.60 ERA) gives Toronto a strong chance to win on Tuesday as he's allowed no more than two runs in each of his last five appearances. The Rays turn to Shane McClanahan (4-2, 2.60 ERA), who blanked the Blue Jays in 5 2/3 innings in his last start. The SportsLine model backs Toronto to win in 57% of simulations, and you can trade for the Blue Jays on Kalshi at 48 cents per share.

Braves to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Cubs

After winning 10 games in a row, the Cubs have dropped their last two as they begin a series with the Braves. Atlanta has looked like a World Series contender thanks to its offense, which leads MLB in runs scored. The Braves will give Grant Holmes (2-1, 4.34 ERA) the ball while the Cubs turn to Colin Rea (4-1, 4.30 ERA) in Tuesday's series opener. Atlanta is coming off back-to-back wins over the two-time defending champion Dodgers, and the SportsLine model sees the Braves keeping things tight on Tuesday in 70% of simulations. You can trade for the Braves to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs, at 65 cents per share.

Brewers to win vs. Padres

Brandon Sproat (0-2, 5.87 ERA) will take the mound for Milwaukee on Tuesday as the Brewers try to win their fifth game in a row. They're coming off a sweep of the Yankees, while the Padres won the last two games against the St. Louis Cardinals to split a four-game set. San Diego will give the ball to Matt Waldron (1-1, 7.71 ERA), who gave up just one run in his last outing after a rough start to the year. The Brewers win in 64% of SportsLine simulations, and you can trade for Milwaukee at 54 cents per share on Kalshi.