Saturday features another loaded 15-game MLB schedule, which includes the Chicago Cubs, winners of 10 straight, going for a series win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of a three-game series in L.A. Here, we look at Cubs-Dodgers and more of the top MLB games on Saturday and break down the best trades you can make at Kalshi with the aid of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

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Best MLB trades for Saturday, April 25

Cardinals to win vs. Mariners

Astros to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Yankees

Braves to win vs. Phillies

Brewers to win vs. Pirates

Cubs to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers

Cardinals to win vs. Mariners

The Cardinals are off to a surprisingly good start to the year at 14-11 while the Mariners have underperformed relative to expectations at 12-15. Seattle took the series opener on Friday 3-2 behind strong pitching from George Kirby and the bullpen, and they now send 2025 All-Star Bryan Woo (1-2, 2.25 ERA) to the mound Saturday. That's not stopping the model from leaning towards the Cardinals here as they win in 54% of simulations. On Kalshi, a Cardinals win is priced at 44 cents per share.

Astros to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Yankees

It's been a disastrous start to 2026 for the Astros, who have been dealing with a ton of injuries on the pitching front. They find themselves 10-17 after getting blown out by the Yankees 12-4 on Friday. Ryan Weathers (1-2, 3.18 ERA) gets the ball for New York while Houston counters with Mike Burrows (1-3, 6.75 ERA). The model thinks Houston will be more competitive on Saturday, as the Astros win or lose by less than 1.5 runs in more than 60% of simulations. That result is trading at 54 cents a share at Kalshi.

Braves to win vs. Phillies

The Phillies have won the NL East each of the last two years but are one of baseball's worst teams at 8-18 right now. Atlanta swept Philly last weekend and won the series opener on Friday 5-3. Saturday sees the 2026 debut of Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, but the Braves have one of baseball's hottest starters on the mound in Bryce Elder (3-1, 1.50 ERA). Atlanta has been one of the best teams in the game this year, and they win in 62% of simulations. You can trade for an Atlanta win at 54 cents a share.

Brewers to win vs. Pirates

The NL Central has been the best division in baseball in the early stages of 2026, as all five teams are over .500 entering Saturday. The Brewers find themselves in last place at 13-12 after falling 6-0 to the Pirates on Friday as Paul Skenes allowed just one hit in seven innings. The Brewers will look to even the series with young ace Jacob Misiorowski (1-2, 3.04 ERA) on the hill, and they win in 58% of simulations. A Brewers win is trading at 57 cents per share at Kalshi.

Cubs to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers

The Cubs are the hottest team in baseball right now after winning their 10th straight game on Friday, and they did so against the Dodgers, the two-time defending champs. Chicago is now 17-9, tied for the second-most wins in baseball. Colin Rea (3-0, 3.00 ERA) goes for the Cubs against Roki Sasaki (0-2, 6.11 ERA) as the Japanese right-hander is still struggling to emerge as a reliable starter. The Cubs win or lose by 1.5 runs or fewer in 66% of simulations, and that's trading at 61 cents per share right now.