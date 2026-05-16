Saturday presents another loaded day of MLB games with 15 matchups on the docket as part of the league's Rivalry Weekend. The Yankees are looking for a series win over the scuffling Mets in the Subway Series, and the Dodgers can take the Freeway Series over the Angels with another victory on Saturday. We'll take a look at the best trades baseball fans can make on these two rivalries and more at Kalshi, using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

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Best MLB trades for Saturday, May 15

Padres-Mariners more than 7.5 runs

Yankees to win vs. Mets

Braves to win vs. Red Sox

Dodgers-Angels more than 8.5 runs

Padres-Mariners more than 7.5 runs

The Padres have had the Mariners' number this year in the Vedder Cup, going 4-0 over their West Coast rival thus far. San Diego took the series opener 2-0 behind another strong outing by Randy Vasquez, but the SportsLine model thinks there will be more runs scored on Saturday as these teams combine to score more than 7.5 runs in the majority of simulations. More than 7.5 runs is priced at 46 cents per share at Kalshi.

Yankees to win vs. Mets

The Yankees look like the team to beat in the American League this year while the Mets have been one of the bigger disappointments in the early stages of 2026. The Yankees took the series opener Friday night and can secure a series win behind Carlos Rodon, who is making his second start of the year. The Yankees win in nearly 70% of model simulations, and them winning is 54 cents per share at Kalshi.

Braves to win vs. Red Sox

The Braves have been the best team in baseball early this season, winning 31 games already. Atlanta won Friday night's matchup over Boston 3-2 and will send standout right-hander Bryce Elder and his 1.81 ERA to the hill against the Sox. A Braves win occurs in 62% of simulations and is trading at 45 cents per share.

Dodgers-Angels more than 8.5 runs

The Freeway Series has historically favored the Dodgers, and that was the case Friday night when L.A. won 6-0 to kick things off. The starting pitching matchup for Saturday's game is a good one -- Justin Wrobleski for the Dodgers vs. Jose Soriano for the Angels -- but the model still expects these teams to score nine or more combined runs, with more than 8.5 runs occurring in 62.8% of simulations. That result is 49 cents per share at Kalshi.