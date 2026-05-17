MLB Rivalry Weekend wraps up Sunday with 15 games among regional rivals, including the Yankees vs. Mets Subway Series and the Dodgers facing the Angels in the Freeway Series. Many of the games are early, but the West Coast keeps things rolling later in the day, with Padres vs. Mariners wrapping things up on Sunday Night Baseball. We're taking a look at the best trades baseball fans can make on these two rivalries and more at Kalshi, using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

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Best MLB trades for Sunday, May 17

Giants vs. Athletics fewer than 9.5 runs

Dodgers to win vs. Angels

Padres to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Mariners

Giants vs. Athletics fewer than 9.5 runs

The pitching matchup isn't terribly impressive in this one, with Adrian Houser (1-4, 5.79 ERA) set to get the call for the Giants and Jeffrey Springs (3-3, 4.22) for the A's. The total has gone Under in seven of San Francisco's last nine games on the road and in six of the Athletics' past eight overall. The SportsLine model has a 'B' grade on the teams to score fewer than 9.5 runs combined, as that play hits in almost 60% of simulations. Fewer than 9.5 runs is priced at just 50 cents per share at Kalshi.

Dodgers to win

The Dodgers have put a four-game losing streak in their rear-view mirror and are now on a four-game win streak. That includes 6-0 and 15-2 victories against the Angels the past two days. Shohei Ohtani had five RBI and Mookie Betts homered in the Dodgers' rout on Saturday. Now they face a pitcher who is coming off the IL in the Angels' Grayson Rodriguez, who is making his first MLB appearance since July 31, 2024. Fellow right-hander Roki Sasaki (1-3, 5.88 ERA) goes for the Dodgers. The model has the Dodgers winning in 67% of its simulations, and shares on them to win are 56 cents at Kalshi.

Padres to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs

The Mariners are -161 money-line favorites, and despite them losing five in a row against San Diego, they are winning in 58% of the model's simulations. San Diego, however, covers the run line in 66% of its simulations, and shares of 'No' on Seattle to win by more than 1.5 runs are 55 cents at Kalshi. The Mariners appear to have the edge on the mound, with George Kirby (5-2, 2.38 ERA) facing Lucas Giolito, who was 10-4 with a 3.42 ERA last season but is making his season debut.