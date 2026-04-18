It's another full schedule Saturday, with every MLB team in action and plenty of notable matchups, including the Phillies and Braves continuing their NL East rivalry series. The Blue Jays will try to snap their three-game slide against the Diamondbacks, while the Cardinals are in Houston seeking a fourth straight win. Here's a look at the best trades you can make at Kalshi on Saturday's MLB games, using information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Buy shares and trade on Saturday's MLB games with the latest Kalshi promo code and get a new user sign-up bonus.

Best MLB trades for Saturday, April 18

Orioles to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Guardians

Cardinals to win vs. Astros

Braves to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Phillies

Diamondbacks to win vs. Blue Jays

Orioles to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Guardians

Baltimore (10-10) is looking to go above .500 after snapping a three-game losing streak with a 6-4 victory in Cleveland on Friday night. The Guardians (11-10) won the first game of the series 4-2 on Thursday. Infielders Gunnar Henderson and Jeremiah Jackson have combined for 11 home runs and 31 RBI for the Orioles so far, while Cleveland rookie Chase DeLauter has driven in 12 runs and has five homers. The SportsLine model has Baltimore losing by less than 1.5 runs (or winning) in 70% of simulations. You can make this trade on Kalshi at 62 cents per share.

Cardinals to win vs. Astros

St. Louis got on a roll with a 10-inning victory against the Guardians on Tuesday and won the series opener in Houston 9-4 for a third straight victory. The Astros have scored the fifth-most runs in MLB with 111, while the Cardinals have scored 89 (T-14). This should be a high-scoring one, as Houston has the worst team ERA (6.15) in the majors while St. Louis is 27th (4.89). The SportsLine model has the Cardinals winning in 49% of simulations. You can buy a share on 'Yes' for St. Louis to win for 43 cents at Kalshi.

Braves to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Phillies

Atlanta opened this series with a statement as Austin Riley hit two home runs and Martin Perez allowed four hits in six innings of a 9-0 victory on Friday. The Phillies' pitching has been abysmal, and Taijuan Walker allowed seven earned runs Friday to drop the team ERA to 5.14, third-worst in MLB. Atlanta's staff has been the best in the majors, posting a 2.78 ERA. The matchup Saturday will pit Philadelphia's best pitcher, Cristopher Sanchez (2-1, 2.01 ERA), against Atlanta's Chris Sale (3-1, 3.27). The SportsLine model has Atlanta losing by less than 1.5 runs (or winning) in 73% of simulations. You can make this trade on Kalshi at 65 cents per share.

Diamondbacks to win vs. Blue Jays

Toronto (7-12) has won just one game on the road this season after Friday's 6-3 loss to the Diamondbacks (12-8). The Blue Jays' minus-28 run differential is the third-worst in the big leagues, while Arizona has allowed just one more run than it has scored. Veteran Max Scherzer (1-2, 9.58 ERA), who has struggled mightily for the Blue Jays so far, is expected to start Saturday against Arizona's Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.60). The SportsLine model has a 'B' grade on Arizona to win, as they do so in 59% of simulations, and you can trade on the Diamondbacks to win for 59 cents per share at Kalshi.