Monday's MLB slate features eight games, perfect for claiming the latest Kalshi promo code. We'll highlight the best MLB trades users can make for Monday's games on Kalshi, with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. Monday's schedule includes a matchup between the suddenly streaking Seattle Mariners and the struggling Minnesota Twins.

Take advantage of the latest Kalshi promo code for Monday's MLB games to get a sign-up bonus.

Best MLB trades for Monday, April 27

Red Sox-Blue Jays more than 6.5 runs scored

Mariners to win vs. Twins

Cubs to win vs. Padres

Red Sox-Blue Jays more than 6.5 runs scored

Boston shocked the baseball world by letting manager Alex Cora and his staff go after a tough start to the season. Will the Red Sox lineup respond with a post-managerial bump or will there be more chaos in the dugout? The Red Sox did explode for 17 runs on Saturday in a win over the Orioles and scored 25 over their last three games heading into Monday's matchup against the Blue Jays. Toronto has put up at least four runs in four of its last five games, so it makes sense for the SportsLine model to see these teams combine for more than 7 runs in 72.2% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can trade on more than 6.5 combined runs being scored at 59 cents per share.

Mariners to win vs. Twins

Seattle has won four in a row to get on the cusp of a .500 record, while Minnesota has lost five in a row. Luis Castillo (0-1, 5.01 ERA) gets the nod for the Mariners as they try to extend their winning streak while the Twins turn to Connor Prielipp to try and snap their skid. The Mariners have shown some signs of life offensively lately, and even though they have been in a lot of close games, they've found ways to get timely hits to secure wins. They triumph on Monday in 56% of SportsLine simulations, and on Kalshi, you can trade on Seattle at 54 cents per share.

Cubs to win vs. Padres

Chicago's amazing winning run came to an end against the two-time defending champions Dodgers, who prevailed in the second and third games of their series. The Cubs will now face another tough NL West foe when they visit the Padres, who lost their last contest but have won seven of their last 10. Matthew Boyd (1-1, 5.79 ERA) gets the ball for Chicago, while San Diego counters with Randy Vasquez (2-0, 1.88 ERA). Despite Vasquez's strong start to the season, the SportsLine model has the Cubs winning this game in 54% of simulations. You can trade for the Cubs on Kalshi at 50 cents per share.