There are 10 MLB games on the schedule for Monday, April 13, headlined by a clash many thought could be a NLCS preview between the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers. The upstart Pittsburgh Pirates will also take the diamond when they host the Washington Nationals, while the Houston Astros will try to snap a seven-game losing streak when they visit the Seattle Mariners. We'll look at the best trades on Kalshi for these games and more with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

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Best MLB trades for Monday, April 13

Astros-Mariners more than 7.5 runs: 51 cents per share

Cubs to win vs. Phillies: 38 cents per share

Nationals to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Pirates: 54 cents per share

Mets to win vs. Dodgers: 40 cents per share

Astros-Mariners more than 7.5 runs

The Astros will send Mike Burrows (1-2, 5.63 ERA) to the mound on Monday as they try to get out of a funk. Houston has lost seven games in a row, including the last three to Seattle. The Mariners are trying to sweep this four-game set to spark their 2026 campaign, which began with 3-4 start on a seven-game homestand. George Kirby (1-2, 3.60 ERA) will get the nod in this one for Seattle. The SportsLine model sees these teams combining for more than 7.5 runs in 64.5% of simulations, and you can make that trade on Kalshi at 51 cents per share.

Cubs to win vs. Phillies

Both the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies were seen as potential threats to the Dodgers' quest for a three-peat, and both have gotten off to mediocre starts in 2026. The Cubs are trying to bounce back from a sweep at the hands of the Pirates and will send Javier Assad to the bump, while Philadelphia gives the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (1-1, 1.65 ERA). The Phillies have lost their last two series against the Giants and Diamondbacks, though both of their losses to Arizona came by just one run. The Cubs prevail on Monday in 43% of SportsLine simulations as decent underdogs. You can trade for the Cubs on Kalshi at 38 cents per share.

Nationals to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Pirates

The Pirates have been the surprise team to begin 2026, jumping out to a 9-6 record after losing 91 games a season ago. Pittsburgh hosts the Nationals, who took two off three against the Brewers in their last series. Washington will send Cade Cavalli (0-0, 2.51 ERA) to the mound in Monday's opener while the Pirates turn to reigning NL Cy Young winner Paul Skenes (2-1, 5.25 ERA). The Nationals are getting a lot of love in SportsLine's model as they win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs in 67% of simulations. You can back Washington on Kalshi to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs at 54 cents per share.

Mets to win vs. Dodgers

David Peterson (0-2, 6.14 ERA) will get the ball for the Mets, who have lost five games in a row heading into Monday's matchup with the Dodgers. Los Angeles is humming along at the start of the season in its quest for a three-peat, winning 11 of its first 15 games. Justin Wrobleski will get the start for the Dodgers. Despite New York's struggles, the SportsLine model has the Mets winning this game in 41% of simulations. You can trade for the Mets at 40 cents per share on Kalshi.