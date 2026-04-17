This weekend will be filled to the brim with baseball, with every MLB team in action through Sunday, and the 15 MLB games Friday include several notable matchups. A big early NL East showdown is on tap as the defending champion Phillies host the division-leading Braves. And some strong win streaks are on the line as the Rays aim for a seventh consecutive victory when they face the Pirates and the Padres look to make it nine in a row when they visit the Angels. Here's a look at the best trades you can make at Kalshi on Friday's MLB games, based on information from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

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Best MLB trades for Friday, April 17

Rays to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Pirates

Padres to win vs. Angels

Nationals to win vs. Giants

Braves to win vs. Phillies

Rays to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Pirates

Tampa Bay has won six straight games, and now it heads to Pittsburgh to face a Pirates team that has been up and down but leads the NL Central at 11-8. The Rays lead the AL East at 11-7 and come off three-game sweeps of the Yankees and White Sox. The Pirates are fourth in the majors in team ERA (3.27) while the Rays are 22nd (4.38) and Pittsburgh has scored four more runs but has played one more game. Former Rays second baseman Brandon Lowe is tied for third in MLB with seven home runs. The SportsLine model has the Rays losing by less than 1.5 runs (or winning) in 72% of simulations. You can make this trade on Kalshi at 65 cents per share.

Padres to win vs. Angels

The SportsLine model has an 'A' grade on San Diego to win, as the Padres are doing so in 59% of simulations. You can buy a share on 'Yes' for the Padres to win for 45 cents at Kalshi. The Padres have won their past eight games, sweeping four from Colorado and three from Seattle. Now they send Matt Waldron to the mound as he returns from the injured list. The Angels will go with red-hot right-hander Jose Soriano, who is 4-0 with a 0.33 ERA and 0.67 WHIP, with all of those leading the majors. Los Angeles is 10-10 and has alternated wins and losses over their past seven games. They just split a four-game series with the Yankees, with Mike Trout hitting five home runs in the series at Yankee Stadium.

Nationals to win vs. Giants

Despite being under .500, Washington (9-10) sits second in the NL East after splitting a four-game series in Pittsburgh. The Giants (7-12) are in last place in the NL West and snapped a four-game slide with a 3-0 victory in Cincinnati on Thursday. Now, San Francisco sends two-time All-Star Logan Webb to the mound to face fellow right-hander Zack Littell (0-1, 4.20). Webb, the Giants' Opening Day starter, allowed four runs in a 6-2 loss to the Orioles his last time out and is 1-2 with a 5.25 ERA. The SportsLine model has the Nationals winning in 50% of is simulations, and Kalshi is offering shares on Washington to win for 43 cents per share.

Braves to win vs. Phillies

Atlanta is angling to take over the NL East, and the Braves will see how they measure up when they visit the two-time defending division champion Phillies. The Braves are 12-7 and sit atop a division of teams trying to find their footing, and their arms and bats have been among the best in the majors so far. They have won six of their past eight while the Phils (8-10) have lost six over the same span. Atlanta also is tied for third in MLB with 106 runs scored, compared to 72 for Philadelphia (24th). The Braves also have the best team ERA in MLB at 2.93, while Philadelphia is 26th at 4.92. The SportsLine model has a 'B' grade on the Braves to win, as they do so in 57% of simulations, and you can trade on Atlanta to win for 51 cents per share at Kalshi.