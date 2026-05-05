The Chicago Cubs had a dramatic walk-off home run in Monday's victory over the Cincinnati Reds, and Chicago will try to win its seventh straight game when it hosts the Reds as part of a 15-game MLB slate on Tuesday, May 5. We'll highlight the best trades available on Kalshi for Reds vs. Cubs and the rest of Tuesday's top games, with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

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Best MLB trades for Tuesday, May 5

Blue Jays-Rays more than 6.5 runs scored

Yankees to win vs. Rangers

Reds to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Cubs

Dodgers-Astros more than 8.5 runs scored

Blue Jays-Rays more than 6.5 runs scored

Tampa Bay has won four games in a row and nine of its last 10, including a 5-1 victory over the Blue Jays on Monday. The Rays haven't been lighting up the scoreboard offensively but have been stellar at limiting opponents over this stretch. They have allowed three runs or fewer in 11 straight games, and Drew Rasmussen (2-1, 2.64 ERA) will be tasked with continuing that trend on Tuesday. Toronto will counter with Kevin Gausman (2-2, 3.10 ERA). Despite Tampa Bay's strong pitching of late, the SportsLine model has these teams combining for more than 7 runs in 64% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can trade for these teams to get more than 6.5 combined runs at 59 cents per share.

Yankees to win vs. Rangers

The Yankees have also won four in a row, and eight of their last 10, to maintain a slight lead on the Rays in the AL East. New York has been much better offensively, highlighted by 39 runs scored over the past four contests. The Rangers will try to slow down New York with Jacob deGrom (2-1, 2.01 ERA), who hasn't conceded more than one run in any of his past five outings. The Yankees will give the ball to Elmer Rodriguez (0-1, 4.50 ERA). The SportsLine model has New York winning on Tuesday in 64% of simulations and you can trade on the Yankees to win at Kalshi at 53 cents per share.

Reds to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Cubs

This trade would have been successful on Monday night and the SportsLine model has it happening on Tuesday in 61% of simulations. The Reds might be reeling a bit from the walk-off loss, and Andrew Abbott (1-2, 5.97 ERA) hasn't been stellar to start the year but Cincinnati should be familiar enough with Jameson Taillon (2-1, 4.41 ERA) to get to him. Taillon has given up four or more runs in three of his last five outings. You can make this trade on Kalshi at 59 cents per share.

Dodgers-Astros more than 8.5 runs scored

Shohei Ohtani (2-1, 0.60 ERA) will get the start for the Dodgers in Tuesday's game as Los Angeles goes for a third win in a row. The Astros will give the ball to Peter Lambert (1-2, 3.52 ERA) as Houston looks to make a push in the AL West. Despite two solid pitching options on the bump, the SportsLine model sees these teams combining for more than 8.5 runs in 62.7% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can make this trade at 51 cents per share.