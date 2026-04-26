All 30 MLB teams will be in action again on Sunday, with a heavy early slate and a late round featuring Cubs vs. Dodgers and Rockies vs. Mets. The Sunday MLB schedule will be capped off by Angels vs. Royals on Sunday Night Baseball. Sports fans can take advantage of this MLB smorgasbord and make trades with the latest Kalshi promo code. We'll highlight the best trades available for the Sunday MLB slate on Kalshi, with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Use the latest Kalshi promo code on Sunday's MLB games to get a sign-up bonus.

Best MLB trades for Sunday, April 26

Giants-Marlins more than 7.5 runs

Diamondbacks to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs (or win) vs. Padres

Cubs to win by more than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers

Mets to win Game 2 vs. Rockies

Angels-Royals fewer than 7.5 runs

Giants-Marlins more than 7.5 runs

Miami has won four of its past six to put a four-game slide in its rear-view mirror, while the Giants are 3-3 in their past six following a three-game win streak. The teams split the first two of the series, with the first game totaling 13 runs and the second seeing eight cross the plate. The model has more than 7.5 runs being scored in this one in 65 percent of its simulations, and shares of 'Yes' on the game to top 7.5 runs are trading for just 51 cents at Kalshi.

Diamondbacks to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Padres

San Diego has been rolling, winning 13 of its past 15 games to sit atop the NL West ahead of the two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers. Still, the SportsLine model expects this to be a close matchup, with the projected winning margin at half a run and Arizona +1.5 hitting 64% of the time. Kalshi is offering shares on Arizona to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs (or win outright) for 55 cents per share.

Cubs to win by more than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers

Los Angeles has lost five of its past eight, but it's unlikely that anyone is panicking yet. The Dodgers are still 18-9 and just a half-game back in the NL West. The Cubs won the series opener 6-4, but L.A. hopes to win the three-game set after a 12-4 victory on Saturday. The model actually sees value on Chicago to win by more than 1.5 runs, as it does so in 68% of simulations. Kalshi is trading shares of 'No' on L.A. to win by more than 1.5 runs for 63 cents, bringing a ton of value.

Mets to win Game 2 vs. Rockies

The Mets won two in a row following their 12-game losing streak, but the Rockies won the opening game of the series 4-3 before Saturday's game was postponed. That makes this the second game of a doubleheader, and Kodai Senga is expected to pitch for New York against a Colorado opener. The SportsLine model is bullish on this game to see more than 7.5 runs, but it also has the Mets winning in 69% of simulations, while shares on New York to win at Kalshi are trading for 64 cents.

Angels-Royals fewer than 7.5 runs

Kansas City has won the first two games of the series, and the SportsLine model sees them finishing the sweep. It also has a 'B' grade on the game to see fewer than 8.5 total runs scored. The run total play is hitting in almost 57% of simulations, while Kalshi has shares of Angels vs. Royals totaling fewer than 8.5 runs trading for 49 cents. L.A. lefty Reid Detmers (1-2, 4.08 ERA) and Royals righty Seth Lugo (1-1, 1.15) have pitched well, and the projected simulation score is 4.2-4.1 in favor of K.C.