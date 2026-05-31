Kalshi MLB picks today: Best trades for Sunday include Phillies-Dodgers, Cubs-Cardinals, Yankees-Athletics

It's Sunday, and that means a full MLB schedule for trading on Kalshi and prediction markets. A couple of intriguing National League showdowns are on tap, with Phillies vs. Dodgers and Cubs vs. Cardinals series winners to be decided in the third game of their three-game sets Sunday. Here, we take a deep dive into the best trades on Kalshi for Sunday's four late MLB games using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for MLB games on Sunday and get a sign-up bonus:

Best MLB trades for Sunday, May 31

Athletics to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Yankees

Diamondbacks vs. Mariners more than 7.5 runs

Phillies to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers

Cubs to win vs. Cardinals

Athletics to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Yankees

The Athletics are battling this season, sitting at 28-30 and in second place in a struggling AL West. They are just 1.5 games behind the Mariners and come off a 6-4 victory Saturday against the Yankees. New York is 35-23, and 14 of those losses have come on the road. The A's have actually been better away from home this season, but they are hoping left-hander Jacob Lopez (4-2, 5.73 ERA) can keep it close against Yankees righty Will Warren (6-1, 3.55). The model has the Yankees winning 56% of the time, but the A's are losing by fewer than 1.5 runs in 61% of its simulations, good for a 'B' grade. 'No' on the Yankees to win by at least 1.5 runs is trading for 51 cents at Kalshi. Trade on Athletics vs. Yankees with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Diamondbacks-Mariners more than 7.5 runs

The Mariners haven't lived up to expectations quite yet, as they lead the AL West but are just 30-29. They are 7-3 in their past 10. The Diamondbacks also are 7-3 over that span and have the better record at 31-26, even though they are third in the tough NL West. Seattle is looking to finish off the sweep for just its second series win of the season. The M's will send Bryce Miller (1-0, 2.25 ERA) to the mound to face fellow right-hander Merrill Kelly (5-3, 5.25). The model has these teams combining for more than 7.5 runs in 63.9% of its simulations, and that trade can be made at Kalshi for 49 cents per share. Trade on Diamondbacks-Mariners and more MLB with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Phillies to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers

Philadelphia got off to a rocky start that cost manager Rob Thomson his job, but they are 21-9 since he was let go at the end of April. Los Angeles hasn't had much trouble as it has its eye on a three-peat as MLB champion. The Dodgers have the second-best record in MLB behind the Braves and are 8-2 over their past 10 games. Rookie Andrew Painter (1-5, 5.40 ERA) is set to square off against L.A.'s Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-4, 3.09 ERA). The model thinks Philly will keep this a tight game, as it loses by fewer than 1.5 runs (or wins outright) in 61% of simulations, a result that's priced at 51 cents at Kalshi. Trade on Phillies vs. Dodgers and more MLB with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Cubs to win vs. Cardinals

Chicago is trying to put its 10-game losing streak in the rear-view mirror, and a series victory against its NL Central rival would be a good way to finish off the month of May. The Cubs have put together two 10-game win streaks, and they were a playoff team last season and are still five games above .500. Chicago is scheduled to start left-hander Jordan Wicks (0-1, 16.62 ERA), while St. Louis hands the ball to Matthew Liberatore (2-3, 4.76). The model likes Chicago to win, with it getting the 'W' in 54% of its simulations, and you can trade on "Yes" for the Cubs to win this rubber match for just 50 cents at Kalshi. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to trade on Cubs-Cardinals and more MLB: