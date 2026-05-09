Saturday presents another massive MLB slate with 15 games on the docket, and there are plenty of big matchups on tap, including the Yankees taking on the Brewers, the Dodgers hosting the Braves and the Cardinals visiting the Padres. We're going to take a closer look at the best MLB trades at Kalshi for five of the top MLB games on Saturday using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

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Best MLB trades for Saturday, May 9

Brewers to win vs. Yankees

White Sox to win or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Mariners

Cardinals to win or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Padres

Diamondbacks to win vs. Mets

Dodgers to win vs. Braves

Brewers to win vs. Yankees

The Brewers kicked this series off in emphatic fashion, dominating to the tune of a 6-0 win with phenom Jacob Misiorowski fanning 11 batters over six innings. Milwaukee will start lefty Kyle Harrison, who's off to an excellent start to the year at 2-1 with a 2.12 ERA, but the Yankees are starting breakout right-hander Cam Schlittler (5-1, 1.52 ERA). The model thinks the Brewers are the team to back, though, as they win in 57% of simulations. A Milwaukee win is 44 cents per share at Kalshi.

White Sox to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Mariners

The Friday series opener between the White Sox and Mariners was a slugfest with the teams combining for 20 runs in a 12-8 Seattle win. The action resumes Saturday with Luis Castillo (0-3, 6.29 ERA) going for the M's against Chicago southpaw Anthony Kay (1-1, 5.70 ERA). The model thinks the White Sox will keep things closer on Saturday, as they win or lose by less than 1.5 runs in 65% of simulations. That result is trading at 61 cents a share at Kalshi.

Cardinals to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Padres

Two top NL Wild Card contenders meet on Saturday in Game 3 of a four-game set, and the Cardinals can wrap up a series win by winning their third game against the Padres. St. Louis has held San Diego to just one run over the first two games of this series. Dustin May (3-3, 5.15 ERA) starts for the Cards against the Padres' Randy Velasquez (3-1, 3.20 ERA). The Cardinals win or lose by less then 1.5 runs in 68% of simulations, and that result is trading at 61 cents per share.

Diamondbacks to win vs. Mets

The Mets are tied for the worst record in the National League, but they've quietly played better of late, winning five of their last seven games, including Friday's series opener against the Diamondbacks, who are struggling to the tune of a 2-8 record over their last 10 contests. Arizona scored just one run on Friday. Merrill Kelly (1-3, 9.95 ERA) will look to get back on track for Arizona, who will face New York standout starter Clay Holmes (4-2, 1.69 ERA). Arizona wins in 52% of model simulations, and a Diamondbacks win is priced at 48 cents per share at Kalshi.

Dodgers to win vs. Braves

The Braves just dropped their first series of the year to the Mariners, and they're down a game in this three-game set with the Dodgers, who have been .500 over their last 10 games. The Dodgers won 3-1 Friday night behind some timely hitting and a strong bullpen performance. Blake Snell makes his season debut for the Dodgers and Spencer Strider (1-0-0, 8.10 ERA) makes his second start of the year for the Braves. The model thinks L.A. will win again, as the Dodgers emerge victorious in 64% of simulations. A Dodgers win is 62 cents per share.