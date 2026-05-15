It's Rivalry Weekend in Major League Baseball and the action begins on Friday's 15-game schedule featuring some of the most iconic rivalry matchups in the game, including the Subway Series between the Yankees and Mets, the Crosstown Classic between the Cubs and White Sox, and the Freeway Series featuring the Dodgers and Angels. We'll take a look at the best trades sports fans can make on these games and more at Kalshi, using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

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Best MLB trades for Friday, May 15

Yankees-Mets more than 6.5 runs

Cubs-White Sox more than 8.5 runs

Cardinals to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Royals

Dodgers-Angels more than 8.5 runs

Yankees-Mets more than 6.5 runs

The Bronx Bombers were blanked in their last game against the Orioles but they still have one of the best lineups in baseball heading into the Subway Series against the Mets. The NL East cellar dwellers have actually won three in a row and seven of their last 10 as they try to overcome a horrendous start to the season. Cam Schlittler (5-1, 1.35 ERA) will get the ball for the Yankees while Clay Holmes (4-3, 1.86 ERA) goes on the bump for the Mets. Despite both starting pitchers featuring excellent ERAs, the SportsLine model sees these teams combining for more than 7 runs in 75.5% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can make the trade for Yankees-Mets more than 6.5 runs at 57 cents per share.

Cubs-Yankees more than 8.5 runs

Edward Cabrera (3-1, 3.88 ERA) will take the ball for the Cubs, who will try to halt the White Sox's five-game winning streak after the South Siders swept the Royals. The White Sox will roll with Sean Burke (2-3, 3.68 ERA), who is trying to recover from a poor outing against Seattle. These two lineups combine to score more than 8.5 runs in 60.5% of simulations and on Kalshi, you can make that trade at 49 cents per share.

Cardinals to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Royals

Kansas City, fresh off getting swept, will send Michael Wacha (4-2, 2.63 ERA) to the bump to face his former team. The Cardinals are countering with Dustin May (3-4, 4.85 ERA), who didn't get much run support in his last two starts. The SportsLine model sees St. Louis winning, or losing by less than 1.5 runs, in 70% of simulations. You can make that trade at 64 cents per share on Kalshi.

Dodgers-Angels more than 8.5 runs

The Dodgers are hoping for a good start out of Blake Snell (0-1, 12.00 ERA), who got rocked in his lone outing of 2026 against the Braves. The Angels are rolling with Jack Kochanowicz (2-2, 3.97 ERA), who gave up seven runs in four innings in his last start. The SportsLine model has taken this into account and says these teams combine for more than 9 runs in 54% of simulations. You can trade for these teams to combine for more than 8.5 runs at 53 cents per share on Kalshi.