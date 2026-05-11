There are only six games on the MLB schedule for Monday, May 11, but both the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will be in action as they try to get back to the top of their respective divisions. The Yankees recently fell a game behind the Tampa Bay Rays, while the Dodgers are trying to contend with the San Diego Padres in the NL West. We'll look at the best trades for Monday's MLB games, including Yankees-Orioles and Giants-Dodgers, on Kalshi using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

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Best MLB trades for Monday, May 11

Yankees to win vs. Orioles

Mariners to win vs. Astros

Dodgers to win vs. Giants

Yankees to win vs. Orioles

New York has dropped three games in a row and will send Ryan Weathers (2-2, 3.03 ERA) to the mound on Monday hoping to get a strong outing from the veteran after he won his last start against the Orioles. Baltimore will counter with Brandon Young (3-1, 4.35 ERA), who got roughed up a bit in his last start but had enough run support to get the win. The Yankees snap their losing streak on Monday in 63% of SportsLine simulations and on Kalshi, you can trade for New York at 62 cents per share.

Mariners to win vs. Astros

George Kirby (4-2, 2.94 ERA) will get the ball for the Mariners on Monday as they begin a four-game series with the Astros. Both teams enter this set on two-game losing streaks, with Seattle falling to the Chicago White Sox twice and Houston dropping games to the Cincinnati Reds. The Astros send Peter Lambert (2-2, 2.42 ERA) to the mound in this one. The SportsLine model has Seattle winning in 59% of simulations and you can trade for the Mariners at 56 cents per share on Kalshi.

Dodgers to win vs. Giants

The Dodgers, losers of two games in a row, will hand Roki Sasaki (1-3, 5.97 ERA) the ball on Monday evening against San Francisco. Sasaki has struggled to start this season, and he's given up at least three runs in each of his last three outings. The Giants are rolling with Trevor McDonald (1-0, 1.29 ERA), who is coming off an excellent start against the Padres last Monday. Los Angeles wins in 67% of simulations at SportsLine. You can trade for the Dodgers at 62 cents per share on Kalshi.