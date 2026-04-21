Every MLB team will be in action on Tuesday, headlined by the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox renewing their rivalry and the Minnesota Twins trying to hand the New York Mets their 12th loss in a row. Sports fans can take advantage of this loaded MLB slate by making trades with the latest Kalshi promo code. We'll highlight the best trades available for Tuesday on Kalshi with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

Use the latest Kalshi promo code on Tuesday's MLB games to get a sign-up bonus.

Best MLB trades for Tuesday, April 21

Red Sox to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Yankees

Twins-Mets more than 7.5 runs

Cubs to win vs. Phillies

Padres to win by more than 1.5 runs vs. Rockies

Dodgers-Giants more than 6.5 runs

Red Sox to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Yankees

New York enters the opener of this three-game set on a three-game winning streak and sits atop the AL East. Boston has played .500 baseball over its last 10 games and will send Connelly Early (1-0, 2.29 ERA) to the bump in an effort to slow down a Yankees offense which has logged 20 runs over the last two games. New York is rolling with Luis Gil (0-1, 7.00 ERA) in this one. The Red Sox win this game, or lose by less than 1.5 runs, in 67% of SportsLine simulations. You can make this trade on Kalshi at 65 cents per share.

Twins-Mets more than 7.5 runs

The Mets have lost 11 in a row and three of their last seven losses have been by one run. The absence of Juan Soto has impacted this offense tremendously, which has managed to score more than two runs just once in its last seven contests. The Twins have lost four in a row themselves, so it's a great opportunity for New York to snap its skid. The SportsLine model likes offense here, as these teams combine for more than 7.5 runs in 70.5% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can make that trade at 48 cents per share.

Cubs to win vs. Phillies

Chicago seems to have Philadelphia's number of late, winning three of its last four against the Phillies. The Cubs are going for their seventh win in a row and they get a favorable matchup against Jesus Luzardo (1-3, 7.94 ERA), who gave up nine runs on 12 hits in 5 1/3 innings against Chicago in his last start. The SportsLine model has the Cubs winning in 63% of simulations and you can trade for them to win on Kalshi at 52 cents per share.

Padres to win by more than 1.5 runs vs. Rockies

Don't look now, but here come the Padres. San Diego's bats have started to heat up after a slow start and the team has won 10 of its last 11 games. The Rockies had lost six in a row before getting a win over the Astros, and they're coming off a 12-3 loss to the Dodgers on Monday. San Diego wins by more than 1.5 runs in 56% of SportsLine simulations and on Kalshi, you can back the Padres to win big at 49 cents per share.

Dodgers-Giants more than 6.5 runs

Los Angeles' offense exploded for 12 runs on Monday and now gets to face the Giants, who have a minus-21 run differential to begin the 2026 season. San Francisco is playing .500 baseball of late and did start to find some offense in its series against the Nationals but it'll need a lot more to keep the Dodgers at bay. These teams combine for more than 7 runs in 68.5% of SportsLine model simulations. On Kalshi, you can back these teams to score more than 6.5 combined runs at 60 cents per share.