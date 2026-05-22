Kalshi MLB predictions: Best trades for Brewers-Dodgers, Guardians-Phillies, Athletics-Padres, more on Friday

Two of the hottest teams in the National League will begin a three-game series on Friday, May 22 as part of a 15-game MLB schedule when the two-time defending champions Los Angeles Dodgers visit the Milwaukee Brewers. The Dodgers have won two in a row and seven of their last 10, while the Brewers have won eight of their last 10 and come into this set after sweeping the Chicago Cubs. We'll highlight the best trades for Dodgers vs. Brewers and more MLB games on Kalshi using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

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Best MLB trades for Friday, May 22

Guardians-Phillies: More than 6.5 runs

Nationals to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Braves

Dodgers-Brewers: More than 8.5 runs

Athletics to win vs. Padres

Guardians-Phillies: More than 6.5 runs

Cleveland has won six games in a row to open up a 3.5-game lead over the Chicago White Sox in the AL Central. The Guardians are 9-1 in their last 10 games heading into Friday's contest against the Phillies, who have dropped two in a row but won seven of their last 10. Gavin Williams (6-3, 3.67 ERA) gets the nod for the Guardians while the Phillies give the ball to Cristopher Sanchez (5-2, 1.82 ERA). Despite the solid pitchers on tap, the SportsLine model sees these teams combining for more than 6.5 runs in 76.2% of simulations. You can make this trade on Kalshi at $0.51 per share.

Nationals to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Braves

The Braves have the best record in baseball at the moment thanks to a +104 run differential, while the Nationals have largely played .500 baseball through the first third of the season. Miles Mikolas (1-3, 6.91 ERA) will take the mound for Washington while Atlanta turns to Bryce Elder (4-2, 2.01 ERA). Even though the Braves won three of four against the Nationals in their last meeting, the SportsLine model sees Washington keeping things close in this one in 62% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can back the Nationals to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs, at $0.54 per share.

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Dodgers-Brewers: More than 8.5 runs

Justin Wrobleski (6-1, 2.49 ERA) will take the mound on Friday for the Dodgers to begin this pivotal series, while the Brewers will send out Logan Henderson (1-1, 3.50 ERA). Los Angeles has scored at least four runs in seven of its last eight games, while the Milwaukee is coming off a three-game sweep where it put up 19 combined runs. The SportsLine model sees these two lineups combining for more than 8.5 runs in 59.2% of simulations and you can make this trade at $0.47 per share on Kalshi.

Athletics to win vs. Padres

Is Moneyball back? The A's have won three in a row to move to the top of the AL West, though they still have a negative run differential. They'll meet a Padres team which lost two of three against the Dodgers but remains a contender in the NL West and beyond. Jeffrey Springs (3-4, 3.93 ERA) will take the mound for the Athletics while San Diego hands the ball to Walker Buehler (3-2, 5.01 ERA). The Athletics extend their winning streak to four games in 51% of SportsLine simulations. You can back them on Kalshi at $0.46 per share.