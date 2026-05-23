Kalshi MLB predictions: Best trades for Dodgers-Brewers, Athletics-Padres, more on Saturday

Saturday is another beautiful and great day to watch some baseball. There are a ton of major and notable matchups on the schedule, including a rematch of the 2025 NLCS between the Dodgers and Brewers. Unlike that postseason series, Milwaukee has won a game this time around and can wrap up a series win on Saturday. Other top matchups include an interleague battle between the AL West-leading Athletics and the Padres. Here, we highlight the best MLB trades available on Kalshi using recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

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Best MLB trades for Saturday, May 23

Brewers to win vs. Dodgers

Padres to win vs. Athletics

Rangers to win vs. Angels

Diamondbacks to win vs. Rockies

Brewers to win vs. Dodgers

The Dodgers have been a bit uneven in May. That being said, they're still 11-9 this month. They need to win Saturday in order to keep their hopes of a series win alive after Milwaukee took the series opener 5-1 Friday night. The Brewers are winners of four straight and sit alone atop the NL Central. The Dodgers hold just a half-game lead over the Padres in the NL West. Roki Sasaki (2-3, 5.09 ERA) starts for L.A. while Milwaukee counters with Robert Gasser (0-0, 4.50 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Brewers winning Saturday's game in 64% of simulations, and a Milwaukee win is 48 cents per share at Kalshi.

Padres to win vs. Athletics

The Athletics are a game over .500, which at this stage of the season is good enough to lead the AL West. The Padres, on the other hand, are 10 games over .500 and trail the Dodgers by half a game in the NL West. The Padres took the series opener 7-3 against the A's Friday night and are looking to keep pace or even leapfrog the Dodgers for the NL West lead this weekend. J.T. Ginn (2-2, 2.98 ERA) starts for the A's against the Padres' Lucas Giolito (1-0, 5.40 ERA). San Diego wins in 60% of simulations, and that result is trading at 50 cents a share at Kalshi.

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Rangers to win vs. Angels

The Rangers once again have an elite pitching staff, but the offense has lagged behind, resulting in a 24-26 start to the year. They trail the A's by just 1.5 games in the AL West, though, so Texas is right in the thick of things. The same can't be said of the Angels, who have the worst record in all of baseball. The Angels won 9-6 Friday, so the Rangers are aiming to even the series back up ahead of Sunday's finale. Nathan Eovaldi (5-4, 3.62 ERA) goes for Texas while Los Angeles will start Walbert Urena (1-4, 2.70 ERA). The SportsLine model sees Texas winning in 57% of simulations, and the Rangers winning is 56 cents per share at Kalshi.

Diamondbacks to win vs. Rockies

Arizona has started to heat back up after a lackluster start to May, but the Dbacks' five-game winning streak was snapped Friday night by the Rockies, who evened this four-game set up at 1-1 ahead of Saturday's matchup. Little has gone right for Colorado this year, as the Rockies are once again last in the NL West, and they're just 6-14 this month. The Diamondbacks are now two games over .500 as they are trying to stay afloat in a crowded National League playoff race. Michael Lorenzen (2-6, 7.03 ERA) will try to get his season back on track Saturday against Zac Gallen (2-4, 4.78 ERA). The Diamondbacks win in 66% of simulations, and an Arizona win is trading at 62 cents per share at Kalshi.