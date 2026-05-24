Kalshi MLB predictions: Nationals-Braves, Rangers-Angels, Tigers-Orioles and more among top trades for Sunday

It's Sunday, and that means another 15-game MLB schedule, and it also means plenty of opportunities to make MLB trades on Kalshi. Three of the six games after 4 p.m. ET are between division rivals, and there are two interleague matchups -- including the Giants hosting the White Sox and the AL West-leading Athletics visiting the Padres, who are right behind the Dodgers in the NL West. The day wraps up with the Angels hosting the Rangers on Sunday Night Baseball. We are highlighting the best MLB trades available on Kalshi, with assistance from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times.

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Best MLB trades for Saturday, May 23

Braves to win vs. Nationals

Giants to win vs. White Sox

Rangers to win vs. Angels

Orioles to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Tigers

Braves to win vs. Nationals

Atlanta has lost multiple games in a row just twice this season, dropping three in a row the first week of April and dropping consecutive games to the Mariners and Dodgers earlier this month. They won 5-4 in 11 innings on Friday, but the Nationals took a 2-0 victory in the second game of this three-game set. Atlanta has yet to lose a series this season, though they split four games with Arizona as part of that three-game slide. The Braves are 10-4 in their past 14 games, and the SportsLine model has the Braves winning Saturday in 66% of its simulations. An Atlanta victory is trading for just 60 cents per share at Kalshi.

Giants to win vs. White Sox

The Giants are one of two teams that has yet to score 200 runs this season, along with Boston. The White Sox have scored 230 but have allowed seven more runs. The Giants won 10-3 Saturday and will be looking to win the three-game series after losing the opener 9-4. This one will also be a face-off between southpaws -- Chicago's Noah Schultz (2-3, 4.93 ERA) against Robbie Ray (3-6, 4.28) for the Giants. San Francisco is winning in 59% of simulations, and that result is trading at 51 cents a share at Kalshi.

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Rangers to win vs. Angels

Los Angeles had lost nine of its previous 10 games before the Rangers came to town, but now they are on the verge of a three-game series sweep. Mike Trout had a two-run home run in a 9-2 victory on Saturday, and Zach Neto hit two homers in a 9-6 victory on Friday. L.A. left-hander Reid Detmers (1-5, 5.07 ERA) faces fellow southpaw MacKenzie Gore (3-4, 4.78). The SportsLine model sees Texas winning in 54% of simulations, and the Rangers winning is 48 cents per share at Kalshi.

Orioles to lose by fewer than 1.5 runs vs. Tigers

Saturday's game was rained out, so this will be the second game of a doubleheader. The Tigers, who have lost seven straight games, haven't committed to a starter, while Baltimore is expected to go with lefty Trevor Rogers (2-5, 6.87 ERA). Only one team has a worse run differential than the Orioles' minus-56, while Detroit is minus-26. The Orioles are losing by fewer than 1.5 runs in 50% of simulations, and you can trade on 'No' on the Tigers to win by more for 65 cents per share at Kalshi.