After a short slate on Monday, all 30 MLB are in action on Tuesday, highlighted by the Cubs battling the Padres and the Marlins taking on the Dodgers. Sports fans hoping to get in on the action can use the latest Kalshi promo code to make the best trades on Tuesday's games and we offer the top picks here, with help from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Use latest Kalshi promo code on Tuesday's MLB games to get a sign-up bonus.

Best MLB trades for Tuesday, April 28

Rays to win vs. Guardians

Braves to win vs. Tigers

Cubs-Padres more than 8.5 runs

Marlins to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers

Rays to win vs. Guardians

Tampa Bay has won five games in a row, thanks in large part to some excellent pitching. The Rays haven't allowed more than two runs in any games during this winning stretch and will try to keep that going on Tuesday when Nick Martinez (1-1, 2.10) takes on the Guardians. Cleveland will send out Tanner Bibee (0-3, 4.45 ERA) as he tries to get his first win in 2026. The Rays win in 56% of simulations and on Kalshi, you can back them at 46 cents per share.

Braves to win vs. Tigers

While everyone else in the NL East is struggling, the Braves have caught fire. They've won eight of their last 10 heading into Tuesday's contest against the Tigers, who sit atop the AL Central but are just one game above .500. Detroit is an abysmal road team this season, with a 5-12 record away from Comerica Park, so the Braves should be confident sending Martin Perez (1-1, 2.70 ERA) to the bump. Detroit will counter with Casey Mize (2-1, 2.51 ERA). Atlanta wins in 64% of SportsLine simulations, and you can back the Braves at 52 cents per share on Kalshi.

Cubs-Padres more than 8.5 runs

Chicago and San Diego combined for 16 runs in the series opener on Monday, and there's little reason to believe these offenses will slow down on Tuesday. The Cubs rank third in runs scored, and the Padres are tied for 11th. Edward Cabrera (2-0, 2.73 ERA) gets the ball for Chicago, while San Diego rolls with Walker Buehler (1-2, 5.75 ERA). These teams reach more than 8.5 combined runs in 59.9% of SportsLine simulations and you can make this trade on Kalshi at 50 cents per share.

Marlins to win, or lose by less than 1.5 runs vs. Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani (2-0, 0.38 ERA) will take the mound for the Dodgers as they try to win their fourth game in a row, while the Marlins will hope to recover from Monday's loss. Miami will counter with Janson Junk (1-2, 3.67 ERA), who gave up just one hit over five innings in his last start. Miami wins, or loses by less than 1.5 runs, in a whopping 59% of simulations and you can make this trade for 47 cents per share at Kalshi.