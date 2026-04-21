The 2026 NFL Draft has all the headlines this week with the first round taking place on Thursday, but teams might also conduct trades involving current players when adding their future prospects. The NFL Draft is often the perfect time to execute major deals, and we're looking at the best contracts available on Kalshi for NFL players to be traded. This market is officially being graded for Dec. 1, 2026, but the trade deadline is slated to be in mid-November, so we'll see moves before then if they happen.

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The biggest trade fish is Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, who has repeatedly expressed his displeasure at how the offense has operated in Philly. While he hasn't necessarily made any condescending comments publicly, his sideline antics are hard to ignore. While Brown is the most likely player to be moved, there are other options for Kalshi users when it comes to the NFL trade market.

Here's a look at the best contracts on Kalshi for NFL player trades ahead of the 2026 trade deadline.

NFL players to be traded (prices via Kalshi)

The Jets have two picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and can add more assets if they move Hall or Wilson. They used the franchise tag on the running back ahead of the 2026 season, so there's a bigger possibility he could be moved prior to a potential contract extension. Wilson seems more likely of the two to stay.

Aiyuk looks like he'll be on a new team after he and the 49ers failed to salvage their relationship this past season, while Thomas could be pushed out of Jacksonville with the emergence of Parker Washington. However, Travis Hunter's potential move to full-time defensive back might push the Jaguars to keep Thomas around.

It's unlikely we see a big star outside of Brown moved as the prices for Garrett, Jefferson and Collins all trend toward them staying with their current squads. Crosby was dealt to the Ravens before Baltimore nixed the trade for the Las Vegas pass rusher after a failed physical, and it appears the Raiders will end up keeping their star defensive end for 2026.

Two quarterbacks to watch on the trade front are Richardson and Jones. Richardson has largely flamed out as a starting quarterback in Indianapolis and would want a fresh start somewhere else, while Jones had a strong showing in relief of Brock Purdy and could look for an opportunity to start elsewhere.