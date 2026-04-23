The 2026 NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 23, but teams might also conduct trades involving current players when adding their future prospects. The NFL Draft is often the perfect time to execute deals, and we're looking at the best contracts available on Kalshi for NFL players to be traded. This market is officially being graded for Dec. 1, 2026, but the trade deadline is slated to be in mid-November, so any move that happens will take place before Dec. 1.

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The most obvious candidate to be traded is Philadelphia Eagles receiver A.J. Brown, who might not have publicly expressed his desire to leave the City of Brotherly Love but has blown up on the sidelines plenty of times to the point where it could be considered a detriment to the team. Philadelphia's offense failed to feature Brown heavily at times this season, though the receiver did have a strong stretch of games towards the end of the year to once again cross the 1,000-yard mark. While Brown will have much of the spotlight on him in the trade market, there are some other players to watch out for when it comes to deals.

Here's a look at the best contracts on Kalshi for NFL player trades ahead of the 2026 trade deadline.

NFL players to be traded (prices via Kalshi)

The Jets have two picks in the upcoming NFL Draft and can add more assets if they move Hall or Wilson. They used the franchise tag on the running back ahead of the 2026 season, so there's a bigger possibility he could be moved prior to a potential contract extension. Wilson seems more likely of the two to stay.

Aiyuk looks like he'll be on a new team after he and the 49ers failed to salvage their relationship this past season, while Thomas could be pushed out of Jacksonville with the emergence of Parker Washington and Jakobi Meyers getting an extension. Travis Hunter is reportedly going to be getting more snaps on defense though, so the Jaguars might ultimately retain the third-year pro.

It's unlikely we see a big star outside of Brown moved as the prices for Garrett, Jefferson and Collins all trend toward them staying with their current squads. Crosby was dealt to the Ravens before Baltimore nixed the trade for the Las Vegas pass rusher after a failed physical. All signs point to the Raiders keeping their star defensive end for 2026.

Richardson and Jones are two quarterbacks who could be on the move. Richardson has flamed out as a starting quarterback in Indianapolis and should want a fresh start, while Jones had a strong showing in relief of Brock Purdy and could look for an opportunity to compete for the starting job on another team.