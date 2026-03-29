There's a light five-game schedule in the NHL on Sunday, March 29 but it features two clashes in the Eastern Conference which carry big playoff implications. Sports fans can trade on Sunday's NHL games at Kalshi, which offers users the opportunity to buy contracts on a team at a price per share which implies how likely that team is to win. For example, the Columbus Blue Jackets are priced at $0.61 per share in Sunday's game against the Boston Bruins, implying Columbus has a 61% chance to win. We'll look at the best trades for Sunday's NHL games on Kalshi with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

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Best NHL trades for Sunday, March 29

The Carolina Hurricanes are sitting at the top of the Metropolitan Division but they face a tough task on Sunday when they host the Montreal Canadiens. Montreal has won four games in a row as it tries to secure a playoff spot in the Atlantic Division, sitting just two points ahead of the Bruins in the third and final automatic berth entering Sunday's contests. The SportsLine model sees plenty of goals as seven or more goals are scored in 58.1% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can make this trade at 51 cents per share.

The Nashville Predators are unlikely to be in the mix for an automatic playoff berth through the Central Division but they hold a wild card spot in the Western Conference ahead of Sunday's contest against the red-hot Tampa Bay Lightning, who are trying to catch the Buffalo Sabres for the Atlantic Division lead. The Lightning are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games and have a +63 goal differential on the season but the SportsLine model has the Predators winning on Sunday in 42% of simulations as sizable underdogs. You can trade the Predators at 37 cents per share on Kalshi.

Despite a -4 goal differential on the season, the Philadelphia Flyers find themselves in the playoff mix thanks in large part to a recent run which featured seven wins in the last 10 games. On Sunday, Philadelphia will take on the Dallas Stars, who are slipping in their pursuit of the Colorado Avalanche in the Central Division but should be in good shape when it comes to locking down a playoff spot. The SportsLine model has Dallas winning in 63% of simulations and you can trade the Stars at 61 cents per share on Kalshi.