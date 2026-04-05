The 2025-26 NHL regular season is winding down and there's plenty of excitement regarding the playoff picture, especially in the Eastern Conference, where four teams are tied on points for the second wild card spot entering Sunday's games. The Western Conference is a bit more clear, though the Pacific Division could still be won by any of the Anaheim Ducks, Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights. We'll take a look at the best NHL trades available on Kalshi for Sunday, April 5, with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

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Best NHL trades for Sunday, April 5

The Boston Bruins have an outside shot at catching the Buffalo Sabres for the third spot in the Atlantic Division, though they are solidly in the first wild card spot heading into Sunday's matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Flyers are one of the four teams in a race for the second wild card berth and have won seven of their last 10 games, including a 4-1 win over the New York Islanders in their last game. The Bruins are underdogs in this matchup but they win in 60% of SportsLine simulations to bring value. On Kalshi, you can trade for Boston at 43 cents per share.

It seems like every top team in the Atlantic Division has surged at one point this season and currently, that team is the Montreal Canadiens. They've ripped off eight wins in a row and are 9-1 in their last 10 heading into Sunday's contest against the New Jersey Devils. The Canadiens are now just two points behind the division leaders in Tampa Bay, and they win on Sunday in 64% of SportsLine simulations to push their run to nine games in a row. You can trade for the Canadiens at 57 cents per share on Kalshi.

After Saturday's win over the Dallas Stars, the Colorado Avalanche can breathe a bit easier as they look to secure the President's Trophy and the Central Division title. They'll look to keep their winning ways going on Sunday against the St. Louis Blues, who aren't going to the postseason but have played well of late with a 6-2-2 mark in their last 10 games. The Avalanche win in 75% of SportsLine simulations as hosts, and you can trade for them at 66 cents per share on Kalshi.