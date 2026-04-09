Thursday brings another smorgasbord of NHL action, with 14 games on tap, and you can jump on any of these matchups to take advantage of the Kalshi promo code. The NHL regular season ends in less than a week, and the playoff races are reaching their breaking points.

The Atlantic Division race and the fight for Eastern Conference postseason berths will be front and center as the top three teams in the Atlantic are all at critical junctures. The Sabres lead the division and face a Blue Jackets team that is just two points behind the final wild-card spot in the East. Meanwhile, Lightning vs. Canadiens is a battle between the two teams behind Buffalo, with both only two points behind the division leaders. In the West, the San Jose Sharks face a near must-win game when they visit the Ducks.

You can find excellent value on NHL trades at Kalshi, which is a predictions market where users buy shares predicting a certain outcome, with the price based on the likelihood of that outcome. We're taking a look here at the best share prices you can get for Thursday's NHL games at Kalshi, in consultation with the SportsLine Projection Model.

Trade on Thursday's NHL games with the latest Kalshi promo code.

Best NHL trades for Thursday, April 9

The Buffalo Sabres are trying to remain atop the Eastern Conference, while the Columbus Blue Jackets are just looking to make the playoffs. The Blue Jackets are in a rut, with a 3-6-1 mark in their past 10 games, but they got a big victory on Tuesday when they beat the Red Wings 4-3 in a shootout. Now they host the Sabres, who have won their past two and are 5-3-2 in their past 10. Columbus has won both meetings this season, including a 5-1 home victory in January. The showdown in Buffalo ended 4-3 in a shootout back in October. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Sabres winning in 61% of its simulations. Shares on Buffalo to win at Kalshi are going for just 52 cents each.

Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Lightning have hit a little hiccup as they fight the Sabres for the top spot. They have lost consecutive games, one of those to Buffalo, while the Canadiens are 9-1-0 in their past 10. Both are two points behind the division leaders, but both have a game in hand, after the Sabres' victory against the Rangers on Wednesday night. Montreal beat the Lightning 4-1 on the final day of March, but Tampa Bay won the first two meetings of the season. The Lightning are trading for 52 cents per share at Kalshi, and the SportsLine model has them winning in 56% of its simulations.

Detroit's loss to the Blue Jackets on Tuesday was a huge setback, especially considering it was its seventh loss in its past nine games. It also snapped a six-game Columbus losing streak, and now the Red Wings host a Flyers team that has won three in a row and nine of its past 12. The Flyers won at Detroit 5-3 on March 28, but the Red Wings took a 4-1 victory in Philadelphia five days later. Both teams have four games left, and the Red Wings are three points off the final wild-card spot. Philadelphia is third in the Metropolitan Division, two points ahead of Columbus. The Flyers are winning in 55% of the SportsLine model's simulations, while Kalshi has shares on Philly to win priced at just 47 cents.

The Western Conference playoff rush isn't as compacted as its counterpart, but the San Jose Sharks are on the outside looking in right now. A victory against the Anaheim Ducks would go a long way, as San Jose is three points behind Nashville and the final wild-card spot. San Jose has won two of the three meetings this season after a 4-3 home victory in the last matchup on April 1. The SportsLine model's value play is on the Sharks, who win in 43% of its simulations. There's also value at Kalshi, where San Jose to win is priced at 40 cents per share.