The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continue with another three-game slate on Wednesday, April 29, and we could see a team eliminated when the night is over. The Pittsburgh Penguins are facing yet another elimination game in Game 6 of their series against the Philadelphia Flyers with Philly up 3-2. The Penguins were down 3-0 at one point, though, and the Flyers have been unable to put them away. The Montreal Canadiens and Tampa Bay Lightning are also in action for Game 5, as are the Utah Mammoth and Vegas Golden Knights. Both of those series are tied at 2-2. With three key playoff games on the schedule, hockey fans can use the latest Kalshi promo code to make trades on any or all of these three NHL playoff games on Wednesday. Here, we break down the best NHL trades available on Kalshi for Wednesday's slate, with recommendations coming from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times.

Use the latest Kalshi promo code on Wednesday's NHL playoff games to get a sign-up bonus.

Best NHL trades for Wednesday, April 29

Canadiens to win vs. Lightning

Penguins to win vs. Flyers

Mammoth to win vs. Golden Knights

Canadiens to win vs. Lightning

The Lightning were seen as the favorites to advance in this series against the Canadiens as some had Tampa Bay pegged as a top contender in the Eastern Conference. Montreal stuck first, though, and the teams have alternated wins and losses as the series returns to Florida for Game 5. The Lightning evened things up in Game 4, and this has been one of the most hotly contested series in the entire playoffs as every game has been decided by one goal. Games 1-3 all went to overtime. The SportsLine model likes the trend of alternating wins and losses to continue as it backs Montreal here. The Canadiens win in 49% of simulations as an underdog, and a Montreal win is priced at 40 cents per share at Kalshi.

Penguins to win vs. Flyers

The Flyers jumped out to a 3-0 series lead, and it looked like the Penguins were cooked. Pittsburgh has survived the last two games of this series, however, winning 4-2 in Game 4 and 3-2 in Game 5 to keep its hopes alive. The series moves back to Philadelphia, where the Penguins won Game 4. The Penguins will need to survive one more road contest on Wednesday in order to force Game 7, which would be at home in Pittsburgh. The SportsLine model has the Penguins winning in 65% of simulations, and you can trade on Pittsburgh winning at 48 cents per share right now at Kalshi.

Mammoth to win vs. Golden Knights

The Golden Knights took advantage of a weak Pacific Division to win another division title despite recording just 95 points -- far and away the lowest total of all four division winners this year. Vegas is loaded with postseason experience, though, and it was on the shortlist of teams viewed as worthy competitors to the Avalanche in the Western Conference. After winning Game 1, Vegas fell in Games 2 and 3 to Utah, which held the Golden Knights to four total goals in those contests. Utah dropped Game 4 at home in a 5-4 overtime decision, and the series now returns to Sin City. The SportsLine model prefers backing Utah, which wins in 50% of simulations and is trading at 40 cents per share.