The 2025-26 NHL regular season is entering its final week and there's still plenty to sort out regarding the playoff picture when it comes to seeding and the teams involved. While there are only six games on the slate for Sunday, April 12, all involve at least one team battling for playoff positioning. The Eastern Conference will be the focus on Sunday with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Washington Capitals, Montreal Canadiens, New York Islanders, Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets all involved in contests with playoff implications. We'll look at the best trades available on Kalshi for these games and more with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Trade on Sunday's NHL games with the latest Kalshi promo code.

Best NHL trades for Sunday, April 12

The Penguins and Capitals will complete a back-to-back set on Sunday, with Washington looking to carry some momentum from its 6-3 win on Saturday. Pittsburgh has clinched a playoff berth but its opponent in the first round is still to be determined. While Washington hasn't officially been eliminated, the Capitals do not control their own destiny and need some losses by the Philadelphia Flyers and others to have a chance at postseason hockey. The SportsLine model has the Penguins exacting some revenge for Saturday's loss on Sunday as they win in 53% of simulations. On Kalshi, you can trade for Pittsburgh at 40 cents per share.

Things in the Metropolitan Division will get interesting if the Columbus Blue Jackets, who are coming off a win but are just 3-6-1 in their last 10 games, can get a win over the Boston Bruins. Boston has clinched a playoff spot and will be locked in the wild card position. The SportsLine model has the Bruins winning in 46% of simulations to bring value as an underdog and at Kalshi, you can trade for Boston at 43 cents per share.

While the Islanders have not officially been eliminated from postseason contention, they have no chance at a wild card spot and will need to overtake the Flyers in the Metropolitan Division to get in the playoffs. New York battles the Canadiens, who are still in the running for the top spot in the Atlantic Division. Montreal has won eight of its last 10 games and is just two points behind Buffalo for the division lead heading into Sunday's contest. The Canadiens prevail in 62% of SportsLine simulations and you can trade for Montreal at 48 cents per share on Kalshi.

The Anaheim Ducks are trying to stave off the Los Angeles Kings for the No. 3 seed in the Pacific Division when they host the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday. The Kings have won four in a row to sit just two points behind the Ducks, who can clinch a playoff spot with a win or OT/shootout loss. The Canucks have nothing to play for as they are locked into the No. 1 odds spot in the NHL draft lottery but the SportsLine model has them winning in 38% of simulations as sizable underdogs. You can trade for Vancouver at 28 cents per share on Kalshi.