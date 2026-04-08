Most NHL teams take a little breather from the playoff race madness on Wednesday, but you can use any of the three games on tap to take advantage of the Kalshi promo code. All three will have some impact on the final eight days of the regular season as the Eastern Conference playoff brawl continues while there's mostly seeding on the line in the West.

The Sabres vs. Rangers matchup is important to Buffalo as it fights for a division title after clinching its first playoff berth in 14 years. Meanwhile, Washington needs to keep winning, starting Wednesday against the Maple Leafs, as the Capitals hang on to slim postseason hopes. The other Wednesday game is a West matchup as the Oilers try to hold the Pacific Division lead when they visit the San Jose Sharks.

You can find excellent value at Kalshi and we'll take a look here at the best trades you can make for Wednesday's NHL games in the prediction market in consultation with the SportsLine Projection Model.

Trade on Wednesday's NHL games with the latest Kalshi promo code.

Best NHL trades for Wednesday, April 8

The Sabres beat Tampa Bay 4-2 on Monday night and after the Lightning lost 6-2 to the Senators on Tuesday, Buffalo is tied on points atop the Atlantic Division. The Sabres have been one of the NHL's hottest teams for most of the season's second half but come into Wednesday's game at Madison Square Garden on a run of five losses in their past eight games. Still, they are 15-4-2 in 21 contests since the Olympic break. The Rangers are last in the Eastern Conference but have won five of their past six games. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Sabres winning in 61% of its simulations, and they are priced at 57 cents per share at Kalshi.

The Capitals were just three points off the final wild card spot in the East despite an 8-1 loss to the Rangers in their most recent game on Sunday. Then the Senators' rout of the Lightning on Wednesday put the Caps five points behind Ottawa and the final wild card position. There are three teams in front of them. Washington got a 6-2 victory against the Sabres on Saturday but that was at home, where they have been much better all season. They're on the road Wednesday against the Maple Leafs, and only 34 of Washington's 87 points have come away from home. Toronto has taken 44 of its 78 points from home games and the Leafs are winning in 61% of the SportsLine model simulations. Kalshi is offering shares on the Leafs at 57 cents per share.

The winner of the Western Conference has been decided with the Avalanche clinching the top seed with a victory on Tuesday, but the Pacific Division is still up in the air. The Oilers lead the Golden Knights on a tiebreaker, with the Ducks just one point behind. It's likely that if one drops out of the top three that it will still make the playoffs but that's no guarantee, so Edmonton will be pushing hard to win Wednesday in San Jose. The Sharks could still secure a spot in the postseason, but it will take a lot of work. The Oilers have won two of three meetings in 2026 with both victories coming at home. The Sharks won 5-4 at home last month, but the SportsLine model has Edmonton winning 56% of the time. Shares on Edmonton to win are trading for 53 cents apiece at Kalshi.