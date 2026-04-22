The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs continue with three more first-round matchups on Wednesday, April 22 as the Penguins visit the Flyers, the Wild host the Stars and the Ducks take on the Oilers. Sports fans can take advantage of this loaded NHL slate with the latest Kalshi promo code to make trades on any or all of these matchups. We'll highlight the best trades available for Wednesday's NHL playoff games on Kalshi with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. Check out more Kalshi best trades for Wednesday.

Use the latest Kalshi promo code on Wednesday's NHL playoff games to get a sign-up bonus.

Best NHL trades for Wednesday, April 22

Penguins to win vs. Flyers

Stars to win vs. Wild

Ducks-Oilers less than 6.5 goals

Penguins to win vs. Flyers

The Penguins are on the ropes against their in-state rivals. The Flyers took Games 1 and 2 in Pittsburgh and now return home with a commanding 2-0 series lead and home-ice advantage for the rest of this series. The Penguins will need to rebound quickly in order to keep their hopes of advancing alive. These teams each won one game apiece in Philadelphia this regular season, with the Penguins winning once in regulation and the Flyers taking the other matchup via shootout. The Penguins win in 61% of the model's simulations, and you can buy shares of a Pittsburgh win at 49 cents each.

Stars to win vs. Wild

The Stars entered the postseason as a top contender in the Western Conference, but they were stunned 6-1 by the Wild in Dallas to begin their first-round series. The Stars were able to rebound with a 4-2 win in Game 2, and the series now heads to Minnesota where the Wild took both of their two home games from Dallas during the regular season. Dallas wins Game 3 in 56% of the SportsLine model's simulations, and a Stars win is trading at 47 cents per share at Kalshi.

Ducks-Oilers less than 6.5 goals

While the other two NHL playoff games on Wednesday are Game 3 clashes, the Ducks and Oilers face off in Game 2 in Edmonton in the third and final game of the day. The Oilers have made the Stanley Cup Finals each of the last two years, falling both times to the Florida Panthers. Edmonton is aiming to win its first Cup since 1990, and be the first Canadian franchise to win it all since the 1993 Montreal Canadiens. These teams combined for seven goals in Game 1, but the model thinks they combine for fewer than 6.5 goals on Wednesday. Less than 6.5 total goals is priced at 45 cents per share.