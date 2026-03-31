Hockey fans have plenty of action to take in on Tuesday, March 31 with 10 games on the NHL schedule featuring three massive Eastern Conference clashes and a struggling contender trying to halt another's recent winning streak. We'll take a look at the best trades for Tuesday's NHL games on Kalshi, along with recommendations from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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Best NHL trades for Tuesday, March 31

The Pittsburgh Penguins registered a massive 8-3 win over the New York Islanders to briefly move into second place in the Metropolitan Division but face another crucial test in their playoff push on Tuesday when they host the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has fallen off a bit in the Atlantic Division but remains just two points out of a wild card spot with the regular season winding down. The SportsLine Model sees the Red Wings continuing to struggle in this one as Pittsburgh winning, or losing by less than 1.5 goals, occurs in 81% of SportsLine simulations. On Kalshi, you can trade for the Red Wings to lose, or win by less than 1.5 goals, at 72 cents per share.

Another high-stakes showdown pits Metropolitan Division foes against each other with the Carolina Hurricanes taking on the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus has the final wild card spot in the conference at the moment but has lost its last three games, while Carolina is set to lock up the division title after finishing second in each of the last two seasons. The SportsLine model sees the Blue Jackets winning, or losing by less than 1.5 goals, in 77% of model simulations. You can make a trade on Kalshi for the Hurricanes to lose, or win by less than 1.5 goals, on Kalshi at 68 cents per share.

Thanks to a recent surge from the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Buffalo Sabres find themselves in a battle for the top spot in the Atlantic Division during this last stretch of the regular season. The teams are tied in points heading into Tuesday's games, one of which has Buffalo taking on the New York Islanders. New York is playing .500 hockey over its last 10 games and is trying to rebound from an 8-3 results against the Penguins on Sunday. The Sabres win in 75% of SportsLine simulations and on Kalshi, you can trade for Buffalo at 65 cents per share.

The Dallas Stars are unlikely to catch the Colorado Avalanche despite hitting the 100-point threshold for a fourth straight season, and they'll try to snap out of a rut when they visit the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. The Stars are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games, while the Bruins have won three in a row to hold the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Boston wins, or loses by less than 1.5 goals, in 79% of SportsLine simulations. On Kalshi, you can take the Stars to lose, or win by less than 1.5 goals, at 69 cents per share.