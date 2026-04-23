There are three NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs matchups on the schedule for Thursday, April 23, with three Game 3s taking place. Both the Carolina Hurricanes and Colorado Avalanche will try to take 3-0 series leads against the Ottawa Senators and Los Angeles Kings, respectively, while the Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins square off for a 2-1 lead. Sports fans can use the latest Kalshi promo code to make trades on any or all of these NHL playoff matchups on Thursday. Here, we break down the best NHL trades available on Kalshi for Thursday's three games, with recommendations coming from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times.

Use the latest Kalshi promo code on Thursday's NHL playoff games to get a sign-up bonus.

Best NHL trades for Thursday, April 23

Bruins to win vs. Sabres

Hurricanes to win vs. Senators

Avalanche to win vs. Kings

Bruins to win vs. Sabres

The Sabres entered the postseason as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference after a surprisingly great year that saw the team win the Atlantic Division and make the postseason for the first time in 15 years. They were able to take Game 1 at home from the Bruins in comeback fashion, but they dropped Game 2. Now, the series heads to Boston, where the Bruins went 29-11-1 this regular season. The SportsLine model has Boston winning Game 3 in 52% of simulations, and a Bruins win is priced at 51 cents a share at Kalshi.

Hurricanes to win vs. Senators

Carolina's 113 regular-season points earned the Hurricanes the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and a matchup with the Senators. The Canes secured a 2-0 win in Game 1 before taking Game 2 by a score of 3-2 in overtime. The series now moves to Ottawa, where the Senators were 23-12-6. The Hurricanes were great on the road, however (24-12-5), and the model has them winning Game 3 and taking a 3-0 series lead. Carolina wins Game 3 in 49% of model simulations, and that's priced at 48 cents per share at Kalshi.

Avalanche to win vs. Kings

The NHL's other top seed, the Avalanche, are also looking to take a 3-0 series lead. Colorado won the Presidents' Trophy after a dominant 121-point regular season, and the Avs have jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Kings. Los Angeles has kept things very competitive, with Colorado winning each game 2-1, but it hasn't been enough to secure a win. The Kings will look to reverse their fortunes at home in Game 3, but the SportsLine model has the Avs winning in 68% of simulations. A Colorado win is trading at 61 cents per share.