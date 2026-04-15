The 2025-26 NHL season is nearly over and while we know which 16 teams will be taking part in this year's Stanley Cup Playoff, seeding is still up for grabs for anyone making Kalshi NHL picks today. Additionally, teams are aiming to finish the season on a high note, even if they're not heading to the playoff. There are six games on the docket for Wednesday, with the most notable matchup seeing the Dallas Stars take on the Buffalo Sabres in a battle of two top Stanley Cup contenders.

Additionally, the Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning and Vegas Golden Knights, all playoff-bound squads, are in action Wednesday as well, taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers and Seattle Kraken respectively. With the NHL regular season having reached its penultimate day, let's break down the best trades available on Kalshi for Wednesday's slate, with recommendations coming with the aid of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Trade on Wednesday's NHL games with the latest Kalshi promo code.

Best NHL trades for Wednesday, April 15

Sabres to win vs. Stars

Rangers to win vs. Lightning

Maple Leafs to win vs. Senators

Kraken to win vs. Golden Knights

Sabres to win vs. Stars

The Stars and Sabres have met just once this year, a 4-1 Buffalo win way back on New Year's Eve. The Stars have been one of the league's best and most consistent teams over the last few years, and that's the case again this season as they have 110 points. That's good for second in the Western Conference's Central Division, and they have the most points of any non-division-winning team in the league this year. As for Buffalo, the Sabres are enjoying an unexpected playoff run as they enter Wednesday atop the Atlantic Division with 108 points after not making the postseason since the 2010-11 season. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Sabres winning here in nearly 60% of simulations, and a Buffalo win is trading at 49 cents per share.

Lightning to win vs. Rangers

The state of Florida is home to four of the last five Stanley Cup winners and with the two-time defending champs Florida Panthers missing the playoff this year, it's up to the Lightning if The Sunshine State wants to reign supreme once again. The Lightning face the Rangers in their final game of the year, and they're looking to win the season series against New York. The SportsLine model likes backing Tampa Bay, who wins in 52% of simulations. You can trade for a Lightning win at 54 cents per share at Kalshi.

Maple Leafs to win vs. Senators

The third and final Eastern Conference playoff-bound team in action on Wednesday is the Senators, who host the Maple Leafs, who will finish the season in last place in the Atlantic. Ottawa had a four-game win streak snapped on Sunday and the Senators will aim to end the year with a win against Toronto, which has lost six in a row. Toronto won the first matchup between these division rivals this season, but Ottawa has won each of the last two. The Maple Leafs are sizable underdogs, but the model is backing them to win as that occurs in 40% of simulations. On Kalshi, a Toronto win is trading at 38 cents per share.

Kraken to win vs. Golden Knights

The Golden Knights aim to secure another Pacific Division crown on Wednesday against the Kraken. A single point here will net the Golden Knights their fifth division title since their inception in the 2018-19 season. Seattle appeared to be a playoff contender in a rather lackluster Pacific Division this year, but the team will head back to the drawing board after missing the postseason for the third year in a row and fourth time in five seasons since its inception back in 2021-22, The Kraken are big underdogs here and the model likes backing them to pull off the upset in 32% of simulations. A Seattle win is currently trading at 29 cents per share at Kalshi.