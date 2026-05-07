There's just one game on Thursday, May 7, for the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it's a big one. The Carolina Hurricanes head to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Flyers in their second-round matchup. Carolina is up 2-0 in this series and has yet to lose this postseason. A Hurricanes win would put the Flyers in an unenviable 3-0 hole, while a Philly win at home in Game 3 would make things very interesting moving forward. Sports fans interested in placing NHL trades today can sign up with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to make trades on Thursday's Hurricanes vs. Flyers matchup. Here, we share our top NHL trades for Thursday's game using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times.

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Best NHL trades for Thursday, May 7

Flyers-Hurricanes less than 5.5 goals scored

Flyers to win vs. Hurricanes

Flyers-Hurricanes less than 5.5 goals scored

This pick has more to do with the Hurricanes' postseason to date than anything. Carolina has yet to allow more than two goals in any of its six playoff games thus far, and the most combined goals in any of those six games was six in the team's Game 4 win over Ottawa in the first round. The Flyers also played in just two games that saw six or more combined goals scored last round in six games against Pittsburgh. These teams combine for fewer than 5.5 goals scored in more than 60% of simulations, and less than 5.5 goals scored is currently 58 cents per share at Kalshi.

Hurricanes to win vs. Flyers

The Canes have been dominant in the early stages of the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs as they've yet to lose a single game this postseason. Carolina had an easy 3-0 shutout win in Game 1 over the Flyers, though Philly did keep things very close in Game 2, losing 3-2 in overtime. The series now moves to Philadelphia, where the Flyers went 20-13-8 this regular season and 2-1 in the first round versus Pittsburgh. The model is backing the Hurricanes to continue their winning ways, as they win in 60% of simulations, and a Carolina win is trading at 62 cents per share at Kalshi.