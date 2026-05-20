And then there were four. The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs officially moves into the conference final round on Wednesday, May 20, with the Vegas Golden Knights visiting the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final. The Golden Knights needed six games to get past the Anaheim Ducks in the second round, while the Avs are 8-1 this postseason, losing just once to the Minnesota Wild last round. Here, we break down the best NHL trades you can make today at Kalshi. We'll take a closer look at our top NHL trades for Wednesday's Game 1 clash using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. Use the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for NHL playoff games to get $10 a sign-up bonus. Sign up here right now:

Best NHL trades for Wednesday, May 20

Golden Knights to win vs. Avalanche

Golden Knights-Avalanche more than 6.5 goals

Golden Knights to win vs. Avalanche

These teams met three times in the regular season, with the Avs winning twice. Two of those three games went to overtime, and the other one was a close 4-2 Colorado win, so we could very well be in line for a very close and tightly-contested series beginning with Game 1. The Avalanche are expected to advance in this series, as they had the NHL's best record in the regular season while scoring the most goals and allowing the fewest. The Golden Knights are a veteran team with a ton of postseason experience, though, so it'd be foolish to count them out just yet. Vegas wins in 40% of simulations, and a Golden Knights victory is priced at 37 cents per share at Kalshi. Claim your $10 bonus with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here:

Golden Knights-Avalanche more than 6.5 goals

As noted above, Colorado scored more goals than any other team in the league this year, while Vegas ranked 14th in goals. The Golden Knights had four of their first 12 games this postseason see them and their opponents combine for seven or more goals, while four of the Avalanche's nine games had seven or more combined goals, all of which came across their five-game series against the Wild in the second round. One of the regular-season matchups between Vegas and Colorado had seven or more combined goals, while another hit six. These teams combine for more than 6.5 goals in 53.6% of the SportsLine model's simulations, and this is trading at 48 cents per share. Claim your $10 bonus with Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS here: