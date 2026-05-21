Kalshi NHL predictions today: Best trades for Canadiens-Hurricanes Eastern Conference Final Game 1

The race for the NHL's Stanley Cup continues Thursday, May 21 with Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Carolina Hurricanes and Montreal Canadiens. The Hurricanes are a perfect 8-0 this postseason and haven't played in nearly two weeks after sweeping Philadelphia in the second round. Their Eastern Conference Final opponent, the Canadiens, can't say the same, as both of their series thus far have gone seven games. Montreal advanced with a 3-2 overtime win over Buffalo on Monday and after two days of rest, the Habs are back in action Thursday against a well-rested Hurricanes squad. Ahead of this massive Game 1 clash, we'll break down the best NHL trades you can make today at Kalshi. Here, we share our best NHL trades for Thursday's Game 1 using the help of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. Use the latest Kalshi promo code for NHL playoff games to get a sign-up bonus. Sign up here now and claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Best NHL trades for Thursday, May 21

Canadiens to win vs. Hurricanes

Canadiens-Hurricanes more than 5.5 goals

Canadiens to win vs. Hurricanes

The Habs have been the never-say-die team of this postseason, with each of their first two series going seven games as they've played a ton of close games. This includes Monday's Game 7 win over Buffalo to advance to the Eastern Conference Final. Thursday's Game 1 is a classic case of rest versus momentum, as the Canadiens have played 14 games and last played on Sunday while the Canes haven't played since May 9. The SportsLine model has the Canadiens winning Game 1 in 50% of simulations, and a Montreal win is trading at 36 cents per share at Kalshi. Trade the Canadiens winning at Kalshi now and claim a $10 bonus after $10 in trades as a new user:

Canadiens-Hurricanes more than 5.5 goals

The Canes have been lockdown on defense this postseason. In their eight games, Carolina hasn't allowed two goals in a game thus far. In fact, only one of their eight games has had more than 5.5 goals scored. The Habs had only one of their seven games against Tampa combine for more than 5.5 goals, but five of their seven games against Buffalo had more than 5.5 goals scored. The model likes these teams to combine for six or more goals, and that result is trading at 53 cents a share at Kalshi.