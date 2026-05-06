Another NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs series begins Wednesday, May 6, with the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Buffalo Sabres in Game 1 of their second-round matchup. The Canadiens knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games, while the Sabres defeated the Boston Bruins in six. Wednesday also features a Game 2 matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and Anaheim Ducks, with Vegas up 1-0 after a 3-1 win in Game 1 on Monday. With two important games on the schedule, those looking to place NHL trades today can sign up with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to make trades on the NHL Playoffs on Wednesday. Here, we share our top NHL trades for Wednesday's two games using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times.

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Best NHL trades for Wednesday, May 6

Canadiens to win vs. Sabres

Golden Knights to win vs. Ducks

Canadiens to win vs. Sabres

The Canadiens had one of the more impressive performances in the first round, knocking off the Lightning in seven games. Montreal's defense was the story in that series, as it held a high-powered Tampa Bay offense to three or fewer goals in each of those seven contests. The Canadiens now face the Sabres, who defeated the Bruins in six games and had three separate four-goal performances in the first round. The SportsLine model has Montreal winning Game 1 in 55% of simulations, and a Canadiens win is trading at 46 cents per share.

Golden Knights to win vs. Ducks

Vegas was able to get past a scrappy Utah team in six games to once again advance in the playoffs, and they kicked off their second-round series with a 3-1 win over the Ducks on Monday. Anaheim was coming off a first-round win over Edmonton, which had made the Stanley Cup Final each of the last two years. The Ducks will need to get their scoring touch from the first round back here, as they had scored four or more goals in four of six games against the Oilers. The SportsLine model thinks Vegas will win, as the Golden Knights are victorious in 63% of simulations. A Vegas win is priced at 61 cents a share at Kalshi.