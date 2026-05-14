Thursday is a massive one for the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, with the Anaheim Ducks staring at elimination ahead of their Game 6 bout with the Vegas Golden Knights, while the Montreal Canadiens visit the Buffalo Sabres for Game 5 with that series tied up at 2-2. Vegas can punch its ticket to the Western Conference Final on Thursday, while the Sabres and Canadiens are battling to face the Carolina Hurricanes, who are a perfect 8-0 this postseason, in the Eastern Conference Final. With two massive NHL games on tap, we'll break down the best NHL trades that you can make today with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. We'll take a closer look at our top NHL trades for Thursday's two playoff games using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Best NHL trades for Thursday, May 14

Sabres to win vs. Canadiens

Ducks to win vs. Golden Knights

Sabres to win vs. Canadiens

The Sabres jumped out to a 1-0 lead in this series with an emphatic 4-2 win at home, but the Canadiens came storming back, winning Game 2 5-1 and Game 3 6-2. The Sabres got a much needed win in Game 4, stunning the Montreal home crowd 3-2 to tie the series up at 2-2. The series returns to Buffalo for Game 5 on Thursday, and the winner will have a massive edge heading into Game 6, which will be in Montreal. The SportsLine model thinks the Sabres will have a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference Final after Thursday as they win in 55% of simulations. A Buffalo win is priced at 53 cents per share at Kalshi. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

Ducks to win vs. Golden Knights

The Ducks will see their season end on Thursday unless they're able to win in front of their home crowd. The Ducks were able to tie the series up at 2-2, but Vegas responded with a big 3-2 overtime win at home in Game 5 to set up an elimination game on Thursday. The Ducks are 4-1 on home ice this postseason. The SportsLine model has the Ducks winning in 52% of simulations, and an Anaheim win is priced at 49 cents per share at Kalshi. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:



