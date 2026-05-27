Kalshi NHL predictions today: Best trades for Hurricanes vs. Canadiens, Eastern Conference Final Game 4

After getting dominated in Game 1 of the NHL Eastern Conference Final, the Carolina Hurricanes have rebounded. It was all Montreal Canadiens in Game 1, with the Habs winning 6-2. Carolina hadn't played in nearly two weeks when the series began, while Montreal had played just three days prior. Whether it was rust or not, the Hurricanes are back in the driver's seat as they won Games 2 and 3, both 3-2 victories in overtime. The action continues Wednesday night with Game 4 in Montreal, where the Canadiens will aim to tie things up in their quest to get back to the Stanley Cup Final and be the first Canadian franchise to win the Cup since 1993. With this massive Game 4 matchup on tap, let's dive into the best NHL trades you can make at Kalshi on Wednesday.

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Best NHL trades for Wednesday, May 27

Canadiens to win vs. Hurricanes

Canadiens-Hurricanes more than 5.5 goals

Canadiens to win vs. Hurricanes

The Hurricanes dropped Game 1 -- their first loss of the entire postseason -- and got back on track in Games 2 and 3 in epic fashion. The Canes secured 3-2 overtime wins in each of the last two games, and they got back to their style of hockey after losing 6-2 in Game 1. Carolina has allowed two or fewer goals in 10 of its 11 playoff games this year. The Habs have been a tough team for everyone they've played, though, and they're a puck bounce or two away from going up 2-1 or even 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Final. The SportsLine model has the Canadiens winning in 49% of simulations, and a Montreal win is priced at 42 cents per share at Kalshi.

Trade the Canadiens winning at Kalshi now and claim a $10 bonus after $10 in trades as a new user:

Canadiens-Hurricanes more than 5.5 goals

Game 1 easily cleared this number as the Habs themselves scored six times in a 6-2 win. Games 2 and 3 fell just short with five combined goals in each contest, but the model thinks these teams will score at least six total goals in Game 4. That occurs in most of the model's simulations, and that result is trading at 51 cents per share at Kalshi. The Habs have had six or more total goals scored in seven of their 17 playoff games, but just two of Carolina's 11 playoff games have seen six or more combined goals scored.