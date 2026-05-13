The Colorado Avalanche can punch their ticket to the NHL's Western Conference Final with a win over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday, May 13. The Avalanche had the NHL's best record while also scoring the most goals and allowing the fewest goals this regular season, and outside of a Game 3 loss to the Wild, Colorado hasn't lost this postseason. The Wild's season is on the line in this second-round matchup on Wednesday, and the Avalanche will play host. With this elimination game on tap for Wednesday, we'll take a look at the best NHL trades that you can make today with the Kalshi promo code. Here, we break down our top NHL trades for Wednesday's Game 5 matchup using the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times.

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Best NHL trades for Wednesday, May 13

Wild to win vs. Avalanche

Wild vs. Avalanche more than 6.5 total goals scored

Wild to win vs. Avalanche

The Wild have their backs against the wall entering Wednesday's Game 5 as the Avs are one win away from heading to the Western Conference Final. Minnesota was able to get a 5-1 win at home in Game 3 to make it a 2-1 lead in Colorado's favor, but the Avs responded with a dominant 5-2 showing in Game 4 on Monday. They now return home, where they are 4-0 this postseason, and they've looked like the best team in the Western Conference to date. The SportsLine model has the Wild winning in 46% of its simulations for more trading value at Kalshi, where a Minnesota win is priced at 34 cents per share.

Wild vs. Avalanche more than 6.5 goals scored

Despite Colorado ranking first in the NHL in goals allowed, there have been a ton of goals scored this series overall. Game 1 saw a combined 15 goals in a 9-6 Colorado win, and each game has had at least six goals scored, with seven or more occurring in three of the first four games. The SportsLine model expects another high-scoring affair on Wednesday as these teams combine for at least seven goals scored in 51.7% of simulations. More than 6.5 combined goals is currently trading at 49 cents per share at Kalshi.