Two pivotal Game 6 matchups take place in the NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday, April 30, as the Minnesota Wild and Anaheim Ducks look to eliminate the Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers, respectively. The Wild have bounced back nicely from a 2-1 deficit to the Stars, winning two straight to set up Game 6 in Minnesota and a chance to knock off a division rival. The Oilers are aiming to make their third straight Stanley Cup Final, and they were able to win Game 5 to keep their hopes alive. They now must win Game 6 in Anaheim to force a Game 7 back home in Edmonton. If you're a sports fan, check out the latest Kalshi promo code to make trades on one or both of these NHL playoff games on Thursday. Here, we break down the best NHL trades available on Kalshi for Thursday's two games with the aid of the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times.

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Best NHL trades for Thursday, April 30

Stars to win vs. Wild

Ducks to win vs. Oilers

Stars to win vs. Wild

The Stars were viewed by many as the top threat to the Avalanche, who had the NHL's best record, in the Western Conference, but it may be one-and-done for Dallas. The Stars find themselves staring down a 3-2 deficit entering Game 6, and the Wild get to host this elimination game at home. The Wild are hardly a surprise team, having earned 104 points in the regular season, but it would be a bit of an upset if they can win in either Game 6 or 7. The Stars have their backs against the wall here, but the SportsLine model thinks they'll force Game 7 as they win Game 6 in 58% of simulations. A Dallas win is trading at 47 cents per share at Kalshi.

Ducks to win vs. Oilers

The Oilers were able to get a much-needed 4-1 win in Game 5 to keep their Cup hopes alive, but they now head back to Anaheim for Game 6 in a win-or-go-home situation. Edmonton had its best defensive performance of the series in Game 5, allowing just a single goal. That was a welcome sight as the Ducks had scored six, seven and four goals across their three wins between Games 2-4. Something else the Oilers have to feel good about is the recent play of superstar Connor McDavid, who was scoreless the first two games of this series. McDavid has recorded two points in each of the last three games. If he's heating up, that could be a tough hill for the Ducks to climb in Game 6. That being said, the model has Anaheim winning Game 6 in 50% of simulations for its top pick and a Ducks win is currently 46 cents per share at Kalshi.