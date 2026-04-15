Washington Capitals legend Alex Ovechkin has not made a decision on retirement, but Kalshi has a trading market available for its users, who can also utilize the latest Kalshi promo code.

The 40-year-old, who just wrapped up his 21st NHL regular season, announced last week that he would finalize his plans in the offseason. Ovechkin potentially played the final home game of his career on Sunday before playing in a 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.

"I hope it's not my last game," Ovechkin said on Tuesday. "I don't know what's going to happen. So, we'll see."

Kalshi has Ovechkin priced at $0.53 per share to retire and $0.52 per share to continue his career, essentially a coin flip. He must announce his retirement prior to the 2026-27 NHL season start date for the market to resolve to 'Yes.' The retirement must also be intended to be effective immediately or before the start of the new season.

He has 32 goals and 31 assists in 81 games this season, and he is the league's all-time leading goal scorer with 929 career goals. His offseason is officially underway after Washington failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2023.

Ovechkin led the Capitals to the Stanley Cup in 2018 and has played in 1,573 career games. He is in the final season of a five-year contract.

"I'm going to stay a little bit in D.C. I don't know when we're going to fly [back to Russia]. ... I'll talk with Carbs [coach Spencer Carbery], CP [general manager Chris Patrick], my family and go from there," Ovechkin said.

The veteran was on the ice for the final 1:49 after the Blue Jackets pulled their goalie on Tuesday. He had a chance to score an empty-netter, but he was unable to control the puck.