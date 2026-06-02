Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for $10 bonus by trading Hurricanes-Golden Knights, Brewers-Giants on Tuesday

The 2026 Stanley Cup Finals begin on Tuesday, making it an ideal time to claim the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. SportsLine's team of experts have targeted picks from Game 1 of Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights along with MLB picks from Braves vs. Blue Jays and Brewers vs. Giants to craft our best Tuesday Kalshi trades. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Tuesday

Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights: Carolina to win outright ($0.59 per share)

Braves vs. Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman 6+ strikeouts NO ($0.52 per share)



Brewers vs. Giants: Milwaukee to win outright ($0.66 per share)



Hurricanes vs. Golden Knights: Carolina to win outright ($0.59 per share)

"Vegas enters this series after a week-long layoff following its sweep of Colorado, a pause that often leads to slow starts. Their high-octane, transition-based offense has leaned heavily on Carter Hart's outstanding but unsustainable goaltending to mask defensive flaws, leading to a -45 postseason shot differential. In sharp contrast, Carolina's disciplined, possession-driven approach has produced a +142 shot differential and is perfectly built for postseason resilience," SportsLine NHL expert Jeff Hochman said. "The Hurricanes' home-ice advantage is significant (29-10-2) at the Lenovo Center in the regular season, with just one home loss this postseason. While Vegas is still adapting to John Tortorella's system after taking over in late March, Carolina's roster has mastered it over many months and years. A healthy Frederik Andersen has been huge for the Hurricanes." Trade Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Braves vs. Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman 6+ strikeouts NO ($0.52 per share)

"After two dominant outings to start the season, Kevin Gausman has remained under this strikeout number in nine of his last ten starts. Overall, he's under this number in five of five road starts where his strikeout rate drops to 16%," SportsLine MLB expert Prop Bet Guy Doug said. "The Braves own the seventh lowest K% against righties this season (20.5%), and have been even better over the last two weeks at 18%." Trade Blue Jays vs. Braves here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Brewers vs. Giants: Milwaukee to win outright ($0.66 per share)

"The Brewers dominated Monday in a blowout win and have a much better pitching matchup in their favor Tuesday with lefty Kyle Harrison opposed by Trevor McDonald. Harrison (6-1, 1.57 ERA) was once a touted SF prospect who was traded to Boston about a year ago this time and then rerouted this offseason in a Brewers steal," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "Harrison should be getting more talk for the NL Cy Young and surely will be fired up to face his former organization for the first time. The Giants' Trevor McDonald (2-2, 4.34) has lost back-to-back starts and San Francisco is 11-21 away." Trade Giants vs. Brewers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

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