Use Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for $10 bonus by trading Nationals-Marlins, Brewers-Giants, MLB on Monday

It's a busy night of MLB action on Monday and right now you can use the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 bonus after $10 worth of trades. SportsLine's team of experts have targeted picks from Nationals vs. Marlins, Reds vs. Royals and Brewers vs. Giants among their best Monday Kalshi trades, which include a mix of win trades and MLB player props. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $10 and receive your $10 bonus here:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

How to claim the Kalshi referral code

New users can use the Kalshi referral code to claim this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 bonus, follow these steps below. Here's how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi referral code, new users will be given a $10 bonus after $10 in trades here:

Kalshi prediction markets to target on Monday

Nationals vs. Marlins: Washington to win outright ($0.57 per share)

Reds vs. Royals: Chase Burns 7+ strikeouts ($0.58 per share)



Brewers vs. Giants: Milwaukee to win outright ($0.61 per share)



Nationals vs. Marlins: Washington to win outright ($0.57 per share)

"The Marlins are a pitiful 8-19 on the road this season and starter Sandy Alcantara has been lit up in his last two starts (and three of his last five). Washington starter Cade Cavalli is underrated, as are the feisty Nats," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Snyder said. Trade Marlins vs. Nationals here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Reds vs. Royals: Chase Burns 7+ strikeouts ($0.58 per share)

"Chase Burns has 72 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings this season. He's averaging just about seven strikeouts per start and the Royals have never seen him or his electric stuff before," Snyder said. "We're talking about one of the most punchless offenses in baseball here, so Burns will be able to dominate. " Trade Royals vs. Reds here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Brewers vs. Giants: Milwaukee to win outright ($0.61 per share)

"Landen Roupp (5-5, 3.30 ERA) is having a nice season for the Giants, but they are not in the Brewers' league, metaphorically speaking, otherwise and have lost five of six. Plus, they have the proverbial Coors Field hangover," SportsLine MLB expert Matt Severance said. "It's a bullpen day for Milwaukee with Chad Patrick (2.60 ERA) as the primary. The Brewers are 18-5 in their past 23 overall and 19-11 this season at home." Trade Giants vs. Brewers here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $10 bonus after $10 in trades:

Responsible risk management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to look out for its users. Kalshi equips every trader with accessible risk management tools that can be enabled at any given time, including risk management actions like trading break, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding cap.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.