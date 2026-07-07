Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS for Argentina vs. Egypt, Messi: Get $15 enhanced bonus by trading 2026 World Cup

The enhanced Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS unlocks a $15 bonus after $15 worth of trades. Lionel Messi and Argentina will face Egypt in the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday at Noon ET. Sign up for the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, trade $15, and receive your $15 bonus here:

Argentina is the defending World Cup champion, while Egypt is coming off its first-ever knockout win. Kalshi has Argentina priced at $0.72 per share to win in regulation and $0.86 per share to advance to the quarterfinals. Egypt is $0.15 to advance. For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the referral, read our Kalshi referral code review.

Argentina vs. Egypt trading preview

Argentina is trying to reach the quarterfinals for the fifth time in its last six World Cup appearances and aiming for its second consecutive title. Argentina is coming off a 3-2 win over Cape Verde in extra time, as Lionel Messi scored his 20th career World Cup goal. He has scored seven of Argentina's 11 goals at this World Cup.

Egypt is far less accomplished at this stage, as this is its first Round of 16 appearance ever. Egypt advanced on penalties in the Round of 32 against Australia, becoming the fifth African nation to advance in a knockout round match. Star striker Mohamed Salah has scored the second-most goals all-time for Egypt and is a four-time English Premier League Golden Boot winner.

Salah is $0.16 per share to score on Tuesday, with Messi priced at $0.61, both down two cents from earlier in the day on Tuesday. Messi has the highest price of any player to score by almost $0.30. Argentina is $0.73 to win in regulation, while Egypt is $0.08 and a draw is $0.20. Argentina is $0.86 to advance and Egypt is $0.15. Trade on the 2026 World Cup here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS and get a $15 bonus after $15 in trades:

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