Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim $10 bonus for Canadiens-Hurricanes, Braves-Reds, MLB on Friday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. On Friday in the 2026 NHL Playoffs, Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals will get underway with the Canadiens taking on the Hurricanes at 8 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Hurricanes at $0.69 per share to beat Montreal, while the Canadiens are $0.31. In the MLB, Kalshi prices the Braves at $0.56 per share to beat the Reds. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Friday Kalshi trading preview

In the MLB, the Atlanta Braves (38-19, 21-9 Away) will visit the Cincinnati Reds (29-26, 14-12 Home). This is the first game of a three-game series. The Braves will send Grant Holmes (3-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 48 strikeouts) to the mound, while the Reds will counter with Chris Paddack (0-6, 6.86 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 35 strikeouts). The Braves are 7-2 in their last nine games against Cincinnati.

In the NHL, the Montreal Canadiens (48-24-10, 24-9-8 Away) will face the Carolina Hurricanes (53-22-7, 29-10-2 Home) in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Hurricanes took a 3-1 series lead on Wednesday when they won in Montreal, 4-0. Kalshi prices the Hurricanes at $0.69 per share to win and the Canadiens at $0.31. The Hurricanes are 12-1 in their last 13 games. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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