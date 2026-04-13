Monday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The Chicago Cubs will travel to take on the Philadelphia Phillies. Kalshi prices the Phillies at $0.62 per share to win. This is the first of a three-game series between the two teams. Later in the night, the New York Mets will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers ($0.60). Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Monday trading preview

The MLB takes the spotlight on Monday, with the NBA regular season coming to an end. The Cubs will kick off a three-game series against the Phillies in Philadelphia. Kalshi prices the Philles at $0.62 per share to win and 0.52 for eight or more runs to be scored. The Phillies are 6-2 in their last eight home games against the Cubs.

This is the first time these two teams have met this season. The total has gone Over in five of the Cubs' last seven games. Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.