Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim $10 bonus for Cubs vs. Cardinals, MLB games on Sunday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. Sunday's MLB schedule is packed with 15 games, including an NL Central rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals at 7:20 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Cardinals at 0.51 per share to beat the Cubs. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Select "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Sunday Kalshi trading preview

In the MLB, the Chicago Cubs will face the St. Louis Cardinals in a National League showdown. The Cubs enter Sunday's matchup having lost 11 of their past 14 games overall. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are 1-5 in their last six games overall. St. Louis is 2-4 in its past six games at home, but the Cardinals are priced at $0.51 per share on Sunday night. The Cubs are set to start left-hander Jordan Walker (0-1, 16.62 ERA), while the Cardinals will counter with Matthew Liberatore (2-3, 4.76 ERA). Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.