Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS: Claim $10 bonus for Knicks-Cavaliers, Hurricanes-Canadiens, MLB on Monday

The latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS gives new users a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. On Monday in the 2026 NBA Playoffs, Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals will get underway with the Knicks taking on James Harden and the Cavaliers in Cleveland at 8 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Knicks at $0.56 per share to beat the Cavs in Game 4, while the Cavaliers are priced at $0.44. In the NHL, Kalshi prices the Hurricanes at $0.56 per share to beat the Canadiens. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to receive this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes. The credit expires in 30 days and cannot be withdrawn.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Monday Kalshi trading preview

In the NBA, it's Game 4 for the New York Knicks (53-29, 22-19 Away) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (52-30, 27-14 Home) in the Eastern Conference Finals. The Knicks lead the series 3-0. Kalshi prices the Knicks at $0.56 per share to win Game 4 and the Cavaliers at $0.44. Kalshi has the total at $0.48 per share for more than 219.5 points to be scored.

In the NHL, the Caolines Hurricanes will face the Montreal Canadiens in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Kalshi prices the Hurricanes at $0.56 per share to win and the Canadiens at $0.44. The Hurricanes are 10-1 straight-up in their last 11 games.

Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

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It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers many risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

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