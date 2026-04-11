Saturday is the perfect time to claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS to earn a $10 bonus after $10 in trades. The NBA schedule features the Giants vs. the Orioles at 7:15 p.m. ET, with the Giants priced at $0.51 per share to win. In addition, the Mariners are $0.57 per share to win against the Astros. Claim your $10 bonus after $10 in trades here with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS:

For the full terms and conditions and how to claim the promo, read our Kalshi promo code review.

How to claim the Kalshi promo code

New users can get the Kalshi promo code to get this offer. For those who haven't used Kalshi and want a $10 cash bonus, use the steps below. Here is how to sign up.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a Kalshi account and make a deposit. Trade at least $10 in event contracts. Receive your $10 bonus regardless of the trade outcomes.

After making the first $10 in trades with the Kalshi promo code, new users will be given a $10 bonus:

Saturday trading preview

There are 15 MLB games on Saturday. The San Francisco Giants (6-8, 3-1 Away) and Baltimore Orioles (6-7, 3-4 Home) meet at 7:15 p.m. ET. Kalshi prices the Orioles at $0.49 per share to win, while the Giants are $0.51 per share. The Giants look to extend a three-game win streak with a victory over the Orioles. The Giants will send Logan Webb (1-1, 5.00 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) to the mound, while the Orioles will send Chris Bassitt (0-2, 14.21 ERA, 2.84 WHIP, three strikeouts) to the mound.

Claim the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS when you sign up for Kalshi here:

Responsible Risk Management

It's a top priority for Kalshi to keep its users safe. Kalshi offers various risk management tools for traders that can be used at any time, including trading breaks, voluntary opt-out, and a personalized funding limit.

Prediction Markets are regulated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) - an independent agency of the U.S. federal government.

Event contracts trading involves a risk of substantial loss and is not suitable for all investors. Participation in prediction markets is subject to applicable eligibility requirements. Participation may be restricted or prohibited in certain jurisdictions and participants are responsible for ensuring their participation complies with applicable laws and regulations in their jurisdiction.